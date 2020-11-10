Taoiseach Micheál Martin has opened a Dáil debate on a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar by expressing his support for his coalition partner.

He said the Sinn Féin motion over Mr Varadkar’s disclosure of a confidential document agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival GP group was a “100 per cent cynical move”.

Government TDs have insisted the Tánaiste had acted in good faith when he forwarded a confidential copy of the new GP contract agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation, to Maitiú Ó Tuathail, the president of a rival organisation, NAGP, who happened to be a friend.

In his statement opening the debate at the Convention Centre, Mr Martin said the Tánaiste had addressed and dealt with the controversy.

Mr Martin said what Mr Varadkar had done was inappropriate and “should not have happened”.

But the Tánaiste had acknowledged this and provided political accountability, he said. He stressed that there was “no personal gain” to Mr Varadkar.

Mr Martin said there had been talk about further revelations but there was was “mounting evidence that we should be very wary of placing weight on claims made in texts between third parties”.

Outlining a list of Government initiatives and work since the Coalition was formed, Mr Martin said the Tánaiste had been central to many of them.

The Government is confident all 84 TDs from the coalition parties will support Mr Varadkar.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, in a staunch defence of his party leader, said they were debating this issue because of Sinn Fein’s attempt to continue to sow division within Government.

“Leo’s motivation in bringing the NAGP into the fold on a vital GP contract for the State was well-meaning,” he said. “If you were to read the abuse that faceless online trolls and their conspirator backers have drummed up, you would be forgiven for thinking the Tánaiste had acted for personal gain or to sabotage something, instead of landing widespread support for a done deal.”

Sinn Féin’s game

He said it was “obvious” that the debate was not about establishing facts “but about sustaining a political smear campaign masquerading as whistleblowing to inflict maximum political damage.

“What is Sinn Féin’s game here today?” he asked. “Are they using this issue to try sow division in the coalition – during a global pandemic and as Brexit negotiations reach endgame?

“Or is Sinn Féin’s strategy simply to harvest and nurture online hate and bile regardless of the truth and cost; the politics of them versus is; the strategy of division, anger and resentment.

“I’ll let those listening to the benches opposite judge for themselves. I have no hesitation in voting confidence in Leo Varadkar.”

In her contribution to the debate, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that “if a junior civil servant or any departmental official leaked a confidential document, they would be sacked – end of story”.

She said that a motion of no confidence was the only sanction open to the Opposition but the Government responded with “accusations, with name-calling and with spin”.

Insults

But she said no amount of insults or mudslinging would alter the facts that when Mr Varadkar was taoiseach, he “leaked confidential government information to his friend.

“He can offer no credible reason for his actions. His claim that he was acting in the interests of the taxpayer or that the information was in the public domain are threadbare.”

She said it was a “conscious decision by Leo Varadkar to leak inside information to his friend and now the current Taoiseach stands idly by”.

And she claimed that the Taoiseach’s failure to act is a “failure of leadership”.

She said because Mr Varadkar was taoiseach at the time, there was a higher level of accountability but ordinary people were angered because Fine Gael’s actions were par for the course.

They were “part of the insider, cosy club politics that has done so much damage to our country” and it was a “broken politics, one that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael want the public to believe has been left behind”.

But it was still there “with favours for friends, connections to friends in high finance and access to power through a simple text message”.

Political stunts

Minister for Social Protection Heatlher Humphreys launched a scathing attack on Sinn Féin and claimed they were “more interested in cheap political stunts than the very people they claim to represent”.

She said Sinn Féin is the party of “multiple mysterious bank accounts”, a party that “denigrates victims”, a party “that operates under a toxic culture of secrecy, bullying and intimidation and most of all the party of rank hypocrisy”.

She said they pontificiate about a golden circle when they is the richest party in

Ms Humphreys said the party had the gall to accuse the Government of burying records when “victims of the IRA across the country are still buried and their families are still awaiting the truth from Sinn Féin”.

She said the party talked about honesty and integrity but had tens of thousands of pounds of Covid support money that was meant for small businesses lodged into Sinn Féin accounts. “And when you were found out you came up with the Father Ted excuse thaty the money was just resting in your account”.

Populist nationalism

Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said his party welcomed the Tánaiste’s admission that what happened was not right and his apology for such an error of judgment and “we accepted that apology from him”.

He said they had to do everything through official channels, and “it’s important that we do follow the rules”.

He said he had confidence the Government would engage in partnership with wider society. “We do need to work together but also with every section of Irish society and a variety of interests to deliver the goals of this Government”.

The Labour Party’s education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the question was not only should the Dáil have confidence in Mr Varadkar, but “should any trade union have confidence that they can negotiate with this Government in good faith or should any Minister have confidence that they can share a confidential document with the Tánaiste in good faith”.

He said the fact is “they can’t”.

The Tánaiste “is not a friend of the worker and now appears not to be a friend of transparent politics”, he said.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said the debate suited both Fine Gael and Sinn Féin. They want the public to think the politics in Ireland is a choice between Varadkar conservatives and populist nationalism.