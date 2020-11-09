Members of the Taraba State Judicial Panel of Inquiry hold their maiden session in Jalingo on November 9, 2020.

The Taraba State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for victims of police brutality has received 11 petitions so far.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Chairman of the panel, Justice Christopher Awubra, at the inaugural meeting in Jalingo.

Awubra assured the public of confidentiality and safety of those testifying before the panel, promising that members of the panel would be fair to all parties.

“Let me assure you that the lives of those coming to testify at this Commission will be sufficiently protected as the Judicial Panel will not operate or allow impunity or intimidation of anyone testifying here,” he said.

“Complaints, petitions, memoranda from the public are highly welcomed since we have commenced sittings and we have pledged to look at issues objectively and to pursue justice with every iota of sincerity.

“If you have any issues that need to be heard, we are here for you and we would take it up with the assurance that you will get redress.”

According to the chairman of the Panel, the commission is a closed one where privacy will be given due consideration and only petitions on merit will get justice.

The panel however adjourned to a later date yet to be announced for continuation of proceedings.

The judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality was inaugurated on October 22 by Governor Darius Ishaku.