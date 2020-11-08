The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce has issued a seven-day quit notice to squatters in illegal structures at Fagba on Abbatior Road in Oko-Oba, Agege, near Lagos.

The Head of Public Affairs of the taskforce, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, issued the notice in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Adebayo said the illegal structures were home to hoodlums, whom he said, had destroyed property in the area during the recent #ENDSARS protest.

He said that over 2,500 illegal structures and shanties, including shops in containers had been served quit notices.

“It is an eye-sore seeing miscreants, including under-age boys smoking Indian hemp freely in the area.

“Residents around Fagba can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, due to series of criminal activities perpetuated by these notorious boys.”

According to Adebayo, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that after the expiration of the seven-day quit notice any hoodlum arrested should be charged to court.

The spokesman said that the Chairman of the taskforce, Mr Olayinka Egbeyemi, had assured that the taskforce would not relent in securing the environment for citizens.