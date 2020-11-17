Breaking News

Taskforce , Okada riders clash on Apapa-Oshodi expressway

By
0
taskforce-,-okada-riders-clash-on-apapa-oshodi-expressway
Views: Visits 0

Motorcyclist on Tuesday clashed with officials of the Lagos Task force officers at Second Rainbow along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

According to eyewitness, the task force officers, who went to arrest the Okada riders, seize their bikes, were faced with serious opposition which led to chaos in the area.

Motorcyclists created bonfires on the express, which has led to traffic on the express en route Mile2.

Residents have been advised to avoid this route pending when normalcy will return to the area.





No comments yet

Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese Musician Tshala Muana Arrested Over Controversial Song

Previous article

BREAKING: Police storm Afrika Shrine to stop meeting on #EndSARS

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News