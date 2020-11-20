The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development have confirmed the commencement of the first phase of national camping for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place in 2021.

In a statement signed by Director, Field and Elites Athletes, Simeon Ebhodaiye, the camping is coming following the resumption of sporting activities across the country and it is aimed towards early preparations of athletes who have qualified for the Games.

To test the application of the COVID-19 Sports Code and Resumption Protocol in a competition environment, the Ministry in conjunction with the Delta State Government organized the COVID-19 OKOWA Athletics Resumption Meet in Asaba on November 6, and it was a resounding success paving way for the reopening of sporting activities.

According to the statement, the first phase of the camping would involve taekwondo, rowing and para rowing, canoeing and para canoeing as well as para powerlifting.

All the athletes expected in the camp would be located in Abuja while only powerlifting camping would be held in Lagos.

However, other athletes that had already booked their places at Tokyo would commence camping soon as the exercise would be in batches.

Also, in its efforts to revamp the middle and long distance athletics culture in the country, the ministry is opening a training camp in Pankshin, Plateau State specifically for road races.

All the camps are to strictly observe the COVID-19 Sports Code and Resumption Protocol already developed by the Ministry in both training and accommodation venues