A tech firm, inq.Digital Nigeria Limited, has won Telecom Business of the Year and best Unified Communications Provider of the Year at the Nigeria Information Technology & Telecom Awards (NTITA) organised by Instinct Wave UK, in partnership with Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

The Chief Executive Officer, Instinct Wave, Akin Naphtal said the choice of inq.Digital Nigeria is based on popular votes by members of the general public and members of the information technology community that recognised the reputational capital of inq.Digital Nigeria within the industry.

According to him, inq.Digital Nigeria’s footprint in the country is synonymous with technology and digital development with a consistently positive contribution to the development of the sector through the provision of unique cloud and digital solutions services.

The MD of inq. Digital Nigeria, Valentine Chime, thanked the organisers for recognising the series of activities, roles, and the contribution of the firm in the country’s technology and digital space.

He stated that the organizers of NTITA have consistently provided quality information for the industry through various platforms such that the award programme has evolved to be an independent rating institution.

“The rating, commendation, as well as rewarding institutions, is reputable. We accept the awards as a reward for excellent jobs executed in the past year. We are committed as a brand to extend the frontier of technology at the global stage. As an emerging leading cloud and digital solutions provider, we will continue to leverage our core strength of innovation, exceptional customer service and regional expertise to provide simpler, seamless digital solutions to complex business challenges, “he said.

He said the firm’s vision is to reimagine a better future through digital solutions with a continuous culture of innovation and curiosity focusing on solutions that improve the future.