An independent online media that specialises in technology reporting, TechUncode, has been launched in Lagos.







The Chief Executive Officer, Charles Edosomwan, described TechUncode as a tech news platform that would communicate everything about technology in a simplified and interesting way.







Edosomwan stated that TechUncode, formerly called AskIfa, would inspire world-renowned technological innovative solutions from Africa.He said: “There is a need to tell the story of Africa from an African view. All over the world, it is believed that Africans consume technology rather than invent. It is thought that most world-leading software and hardware solutions are primarily from other continents of the world. This may be true or not.







“However, what we seek to do is change the narrative about Africa and technology. Our goal is to inspire world-leading technology solutions in Africa through our simplified content.”







In a statement, the company boss noted: “TechUncode has taken the mantle to light up the path leading to a technological revolution for a continent hungry for possibilities.”







He added that with TechUncode’s rich content, in-depth analysis, events, webinars, and exclusive interviews, the platform would put past and current tech heroes in the spotlight.







General Manager, Arinola Gelor, said the rebranding was initiated to further emphasise the unique essence of TechUncode and to ensure its content and events create a sustained transformative impact that would resonate with the audience.