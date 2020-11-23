The fast lane is the new normal. Everyone and everything is always on the move. Even while sitting in one position, our smartphones take us on trips, literary bouncing us from country to country, from one social app to another, and from one source of entertainment to another.

When we aren’t taking trips on our phones and are instead having fun and making memories with friends and family, our smartphones come in handy again. With these magical gadgets, we lock down beautiful memories with the cameras that come with them. I mean, who has time and energy to carry around a digital camera everywhere they go? And how awkward will it be to always whip the camera out to take selfies or take pictures of that beautiful plate of Thai food?

So, you know how infuriating a smartphone with a low battery life can be. You know how maddening a slow smartphone is. And you definitely know how a smartphone with a dead camera is. You will be having the time of your life and your phone will suddenly go kaput on you. Or, imagine your phone freezing incessantly and running at the speed of a snail just when you need to urgently grab an information off it. And imagine meeting your celebrity crush all of a sudden, and yes, you take a picture with him. But. You can’t even post that picture on your Instagram page because it looks like it was pulled out of the 90’s!

Without a doubt, the battery capacity, speed and camera of a phone is highly crucial. And not just in mediocre levels. I mean, any smartphone worth its name these days have these features. I am talking about in levels that are off the chart.

Well, TECNO’s POVA is that phone that breaks the chart. No kidding. You see:

TECNO POVA has a system turbo that runs on Helio G80 processor and ET-Engine 1.0 (Evolving Tech). These significantly upgrade the phones performance; elevate and optimize the sustained gaming experience, network, power consumption, enhance graphic fluency, timely screen response and even image quality. TECNO POVA offers you a lot at the speed of light. You literally breeze through life. TECNO POVA has a hyper engine technology that ensures that your phone always keeps up with you no matter what you are doing or how many apps you have running at the same time.

Fantastic Photography Features. TECNO POVA is equipped with 13MP AI Quad Camera, making images that are very vivid and clear even when blown out into a big picture frame. With this device, you will seamlessly capture memories that you will treasure for many years to come.

No matter how fast and busy your world gets, TECNO’s POVA is the innovative partner strong enough to stay with you all the step of the way.