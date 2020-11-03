Praise emerged victoriously passed the examination securing Distinctions in subjects like Maths, English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology among others.

The page wrote;

“This is Miss Ogwubie Chikemzi Praise From Choba Community In Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State. She Made A’s In Her WAEC.

This Brain Deserves A #Scholarship..

These Are The Kind Of People That Ought To Be #Encouraged…”

Addressing journalists, the head of WAEC in Nigeria, Patric Areghan, also revealed that a total of 1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24% of the total number of candidates that sat for the exam, “obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.”

The above statistics show a marginal 1.06 per cent improvement in candidates performance when compared to 2019 WASSCE result where those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including Mathematics and English language, were 64.18 per cent.