A teenager, Miss Ogwubie Chikemzi Praise has attracted positive attention on social media for her brilliance after making parallel A’s in her 2020 WAEC result.
Recall that the West African Examination Council (WAEC), on Monday, released the 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination results, showing that about 1.338,358, representing 86.99 per cent of 1.538,445 candidates, who sat for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without the compulsory English Language and Mathematics.
Praise emerged victoriously passed the examination securing Distinctions in subjects like Maths, English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology among others.
Her success was made known on Twitter by Ikwerre Youth Movement Television.
The page wrote;
“This is Miss Ogwubie Chikemzi Praise From Choba Community In Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State. She Made A’s In Her WAEC.
This Brain Deserves A #Scholarship..
These Are The Kind Of People That Ought To Be #Encouraged…”
Addressing journalists, the head of WAEC in Nigeria, Patric Areghan, also revealed that a total of 1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24% of the total number of candidates that sat for the exam, “obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.”
The above statistics show a marginal 1.06 per cent improvement in candidates performance when compared to 2019 WASSCE result where those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including Mathematics and English language, were 64.18 per cent.
