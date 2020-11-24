A teenager, whose name has not been revealed, has been shot in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The teenager is still battling for his life, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Another three-wheeler driver, who also sustained injuries, is still at the University College Hospital UCH Ibadan, trying to survive.

Our correspondent learnt that the teenager was shot by a member of the armed squad of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) Oyo State Command Tuesday morning at Gate area of Ibadan.

The Correctional Service yard is located at Agodi Gate area of Ibadan

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from multiple sources close to the scene of the incident that the teenager was shot when a clash erupted between some warders and some commercial motorcyclists at the Gate area of Ibadan.

Our correspondent learnt that immediately the teenager, who is an apprentice at Gate spare parts market was shot, the commercial motorcyclists mobilised and chased the security agents who were guarding an Armoured Tank personnel Carrier parked at the entrance of the Correctional Service.

Following the commotion that ensued, a three-wheeler driver was hit at Oje Area.

The driver has been rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan for medical attention, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Cause of the fight

Sources close to the Correctional Service at Gate told PREMIUM TIMES that the cause of the fight was a bribe demanded from the commercial motocylists which they resisted.

A shop owner, who witnessed the incident, said the fight erupted when the commercial motorcyclists plying the Iwo-Road, Gbagi-Adegbayi Road resisted N100 bribe from the armed squad team of the correctional service centre.

The source said, “An armed squad and those bike rider were fighting because of token they collect from them.

“If they bring in any bike they will pay 100. I think out of annoyance one of the bike man hit another officer with a big stick on the eyes.

“Then another armed squad who was off duty then decided to come in for his officer then he injured one of the spare parts boy.

“They claimed the spare parts boy is dead. Then they started throwing stones. The armed squad then shot tear gas into the air.

“We saw thick flames so can’t verify if it is the armoured tank or not.

Another source, a staffer of the Correctional Service, however, told PREMIUM TIMES that the fight erupted when the armed squad asked the commercial motorcyclists not to park opposite the entrance of the centre.

“It was due to the fact that our officers asked them not to park opposite the entrance of the Correctional Service.

The source told PREMIUM TIMES that one person has been arrested.

“They have arrested one person”.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Oyo State Command, Olanrewaju Anjorin, confirmed the clash.

Mr Anjorin told PREMIUM TIMES that normalcy has returned to the area.

“Yes. There was a misunderstanding between some wardens and commercial motorcyclists today. Normalcy has returned to the area.

“Operation Burst has been stationed at the scene.

“Yes, it is the purview of the security agencies, the Operation Burst, NSCDC to arrest.

“All that I know is that operation Burst has been notified, they are there, NSCDC is there. They are there to restore normalcy.”