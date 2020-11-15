Our Reporter

A Mobile Police Inspector, whose name was given simply as John, has been arrested and detained at Ugba Police Station over the rape of a 13-year-old female student in Ayilamo, Tombo ward of Logo Local Government Area in Benue State.

The incident allegedly took place on Thursday, 12/11/2020 in Ayilamo.

Narrating how the incident happened to The Nation, a community leader in Ayilamo, Hon Wuam Hilega said at about 5pm on Thursday, five female students of Tombo Community Secondly School, Ayilamo, were sent on errand by their games-master to fetch water from a nearby well, close to the Mobile Police quarters.

He said the mobile police inspector, who was with a broom sweeping called one of the girls.

“The girl, Philomena Torhile, was afraid but the police inspector threatened to deal with her if she didn’t respond, so the other girls advised her to go.”

“But when Philomena Torhile approached the police inspector, he immediately dragged her into the room, pulled her cloths and raped her.”

Hon. Hilega told The Nation that the other girls ran back to the school and reported to the principal of Tombo Community Secondary School and other staff, who mobilised to the house of the policeman and break the door open.

Hilega said the policeman was caught naked while the girl was naked, bleeding.

He said there was tension in Ayilamo, as angry youths pounced on the policeman and attempted to lynch him, but the timely intervention of the principal of Tombo Community Secondly School, Mr. Aondona Akumbul saved him.

The youths however torched the police post in Ayilamo and smashed doors and window.

A team of Operation Whirl Stroke, who were called to save the situation, whisked away the inspector to Anyiin Police Station before he was taken to Logo Divisional Police Station in Ugba on Friday.

The Divisional Police office in Ugba confirmed the incident and said the suspect will be transferred to Benue State Police Command in Makurdi for thorough investigation.