Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun has said that TETFund intervention projects on the institution’s campuses complement Lagos State Government’s efforts, as they have enhanced the capacity to admit more students into different programmes, amongst others.

Prof. Fagbohun said this recently during TETFund’s interaction and assessment visit to the institution as part of their tour of Universities in the country where they have intervention projects.

He said: “TETFund intervention projects have proved critical in our admission process. With the TETFund projects on our campuses complementing the government’s efforts, our ability to admit more students in our programmes is enhanced. Today, we have 70 programmes and they are all accredited. Also, TTETFund’s intervention has provided opportunity for sponsorship of staff members to conferences and trainings, infrastructural development, and selection of some academic staff for research grants award, among others, and we are very grateful to TETFund.”

Chairman, Board of Trustees TETFund, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, who appreciated LASU for the effective utilisation of given fund into the improvement education, described the fruitful interventions in the institution as the greatest testament that the TETFund has performed.

He said: “Because of the tremendous developments we have seen in LASU, we are encouraged to do more. I also commend the institution for its well-deserved latest ranking as the second best university in Nigeria.”