The Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) Board of Trustees (BOT), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim Imam, has reiterated the board’s commitment to the development of infrastructure and manpower at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH).

Imam, who led a TETfund delegation to the institution last week Wednesday, noted that the visit was to assess the impact of TETfund on teaching and learning in tertiary institutions across the country.

He lauded the institution for its meticulous disbursement of grants for the building and sustenance of infrastructure and manpower.

‘’Having gone round the projects, I must say that we are happy with the judicious way funds disbursed have been utilised, with this we are excited to do more,” he said.

The TETfund boss noted that the group was poised to create a standard Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facility, a 2,000-bed hostel for students, and an accessible research grant for members of the staff and students across tertiary institutions.

The TETfund board members included Senator Ganiyu Solomon (Southwest), Alhaji Muhammad Ciroma (Northeast), Dr. Fierre Aprebo (Southsouth) and Chief Uchenna Uferoh (Southeast).

Yabatech Rector Dr Obafemi Omokungbe, an engineer, who was represented by Deputy Rector Academics, Kehinde Osifala, thanked TETfund for its unending support to the development of the institution.

Oshifala canvassed more support from TETfund while addressing the lack of space, old structures and equipment in the institution.

”Because of lack of space, we have decided to develop vertically so as to create room for more facilities, and we therefore appeal for more assistance from TETfund on this aspect,” he said.