By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:11 EST, 25 November 2020 | Updated: 17:11 EST, 25 November 2020

A pair of Texas grandparents can’t spend Thanksgiving with their family in person this year — so they sent life-size cardboard cutouts to their four grandchildren.

Missy and Barry Buchanan, known as Ama and Poppi, haven’t been able to hug their grandkids since March, when the pandemic hit the US with full force — but the creative couple found a funny way to be with them for the holiday on this week.

They mailed a pair of six-foot-tall cardboard cutouts of themselves to Quintin, 12, Oliver, 10, and Clara, 6, in Texas, as well as another to three-year-old Noah in California.

So creative! Missy and Barry Buchanan sent life-size cardboard cutouts of themselves to grandkids in Texas and California for Thanksgiving

The Buchanan have only seen their Texas grandkids outside on the porch since the pandemic began, and they haven’t seen Noah in California since last Christmas.

Instead, they have been keeping in touch with Zoom and other technology.

But for Thanksgiving, they wanted their grandkids to feel their presence, so they ordered and mailed off the custom cardboard cutouts in time for the holiday.

‘I just remember thinking, “You know, I want to do something that’ll be funny and unexpected,”‘ Missy told CNN.

‘Now that we’re not going to go, what can we do to make it fun and not make it a sad time, because there’s just so much so much sadness and chaos and uncertainty in the world,’ she said she thought at the time.

BFFs: The grandkids have all posed for lots of pictures with ‘Ama and Poppi’ and their youngest, Noah, likes to sleep with them in his room

‘We can still have fun. It’s just going to be a different kind of fun,’ Missy said of staying safe during the pandemic

‘My daughter got hers first. She texted, “Omg!” and called and said, “This is the funniest thing we’ve ever seen,”‘ Missy told Good Morning America.

‘My mom had told me that she was sending a large package for the Thanksgiving table,’ Noah’s mom, Mindy Whittington, added.

‘I didn’t think twice about it. I just assumed it was going to be a holiday decoration. We were just in stitches, we could not stop laughing. We were not expecting six-foot cutouts of my parents.’

‘It was just nice to have a moment of lightness and laughter in such an intense year and even just to remember that, hey, this is just a year, we’re not all in lockdown for life,’ she told CNN.

Too clever! Their grandchildren (and adult children) were shocked by the cutouts, and say there was lots of laughter when they were opened

Noah likes to talk to the cutout, and puts it in his room at night when he goes to bed.

Meanwhile, her three grandkids in Texas have also had fun taking pictures with the cutouts around the house.

‘Everybody was sort of confused and laughing, and it was a funny little scene,’ their dad, Matthew Buchanan, said.

Missy added: ‘I just think we should be in the mindset of just, trying to make the most positive thing that we can out of it because it doesn’t do any good just to complain and be miserable and gripe.’

‘We can still have fun. It’s just going to be a different kind of fun. And knowing that it’s not going to last forever, and we all will be back together again, hopefully soon.’