Published: 12:26 EST, 25 November 2020 | Updated: 12:42 EST, 25 November 2020

A man arrested for unlawfully entering a restricted area around the White House on Sunday evening was armed with a knife, according to police.

Eric Paul Mangold is facing federal charges over the security breach, which startled Secret Service agents who are currently on extreme alert given the volatile situation surrounding the recent presidential election.

According to court papers, which were unsealed on Monday, Mangold entered an opened exit gate close to the Commander-in-chief’s residence at around 6.30 pm.

The exit gate – located on Alexander Hamilton and 15th Street NW – had been opened because an official was leaving the area, and Mangold managed to zip through on a moped.

A man arrested for unlawfully entering a restricted area around the White House on Sunday evening was armed with a knife, according to police. Secret Service agents and local police are seen in the area

A Secret Service agent is seen outside the White House on Sunday, shortly before the incident

Manhole allegedly then rode south on his moped along East Executive Avenue, which runs parallel to the White House.

The Secret Service subsequently spotted the Texas native and approached him with their guns drawn. They ordered him to place his hands in the air and lay on the ground, before he was handcuffed.

According to an official statement of facts, the agents asked Mangold whether he was armed.

He admitted to having a knife inside the pocket of one of the two jackets he was wearing.

Mangold was able to gain access to the White House complex through an opened exit door

Police also retrieved a small plastic bag containing marijuana from another of Mangold’s pockets.

He was taken into custody and has been charged with unlawful entry and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Police have not revealed whether Mangold entered the White House complex with the intention of harming someone on the premises, or whether he was just making mischief.

He remains in custody.

There has been additional police and security services stationed around the White House in recent weeks, following the contentious outcome of the November 3 presidential election.

Dozens of President Trump supporters have clashed with Biden fans during rival demonstrations held outside a fenced off area of the White House.

A statement of facts released by authorities details the moments leading up to Mangold’s arrest