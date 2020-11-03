Our Reporter

Thai anti-government activists gathered on Tuesday to protest a government order that restricted access in the country to almost 200 pornographic websites.

“Don’t hurt lonely people by restricting access. #SavePornHub,’’ a sign the demonstration said.

Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Puttipong Punnakanta, said that authorities had restricted access in Thailand to 191 websites containing pornography after receiving complaints.

Punnakanta said the complaints were made by parents and grown-ups, who were concerned for the youth.’’

READ ALSO: If those Thais were Nigerians

He said the ministry asked internet service providers to block access to the websites in compliance with a court order.

Pornography and gambling are illegal under Thailand’s computer crime laws.

Wednesday’s rally at a government complex in Bangkok was part of a series of daily protests that have called for the prime minister’s resignation, a new constitution, and reforms to the monarchy.

Some activists charged that access to Pornhub, one of the websites that had been blocked, was restricted because it contained footage of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

(dpa/NAN)