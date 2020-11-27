Segun Gbadegesin

I HAD prepared for today a draft of a reply to two messages that I received on my reflections on “A nation divided” last week. But it now has to wait till next week because Opalaba called with a reminder that it is thanksgiving time. And my friend insisted that we must be thankful because, as he put it, esu gbe wa gbe wa, a o see gbe. He was going to impress me with his baritone but I resisted, having assured him that I am all in but must get to work.

What not to be thankful for, especially in this year of the Lord Twenty-twenty? The elders teach us that to be thoughtful is to be thankful. But where does one really begin, since there is so much to be thankful for? We have to be thankful to God first and foremost. He is our beginning and our end and everything in between. Therefore, we begin with Him and we end with Him with our offerings of thanksgiving. For health, we thank God. For protection, we appreciate God. For provisions, we glorify God.

Next, there is the family, and even here, God is implicated. The gift of a loving family that cares deeply for us is priceless. It is not a commodity that can be purchased. Indeed, we have a just and loving God. If a loving family is a commodity, none but the rich will have access to one. By His grace, we are what we are. I do not take mine for granted. Born into one that loved me and left me with the heritage of a good name, my wife and I are gifted with growing one that loves us unconditionally and continues to make us proud. In March, our children joined us to mark our 50th wedding anniversary. For my wife, my children and their spouses, and my grandchildren, I have uncountable reasons to be thankful.

Not too far from the family is the community which is more or less an extension of the family and which is a willing partner in nurturing us. On many occasions on this page, I have paid homage to my community of Okeho, its traditional institutions and their capacity for molding young ones in the ethos of good life, with a view to making them genuine Omoluabi, the epitome of character.

Cornered in the poverty enclave that some elders with a sense of humor used to hail as New Nigeria, the wealth of Okeho is in her capacity to bring the best out of her offspring. Occasionally, situations arise which demonstrate the veracity of this claim. This year, one such occurred when armed robbers targeted Okeho’s only financial institution and were effectively rebuffed by the youth. I am thankful for their bravery and moral courage. I am also thankful for the Onjo and his chiefs, the leadership of the community and stakeholders who continue to make her development and progress their mission.

I must also be thankful for the government agencies that have shown more than a passing interest in attending to my community’s call for help. Okeho-Iseyin road is under construction, thanks to the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing under the leadership of Honorable Minister Babatunde Fashola (SAN). A promise keeper of extraordinary capacity for good deeds, he and his ministry have been God-sent in our hour of need. We appreciate them.

By extension, and in compliance with scriptural injunction, I am thankful for our governments both here in the homeland and at home away. My scripture tells me that governments are instituted by God. Sometimes, however, I wonder why they do not all act in accordance with God’s will, which I understand to always be for the promotion of the wellbeing of His creatures. But I do not have the capacity for theological disputation. Therefore, I will only follow the injunction to offer my thanks to the One who instituted them. It is His responsibility to make them do His will.

If it helps, there is a more attractive and appealing way to understand the injunction to be thankful for our governments. On this understanding, the injunction makes reference to the institution of government, which is necessary for the good of the people, rather than specific governments which may be oppressive or tyrannical. Without the institution of government, the likely alternative is anarchy, a Hobbesian state of nature, in which life is brutish, nasty, and short. Thankfully, we have government.

We should be thankful for our friends, old and new, constant and fickle. They all make life meaningful. I must say that in my case, I have a special grace to be loved and cared for by great friends who in action and word truly define brotherhood. As we know, traditional wisdom tells us that it matters more what friends do in our absence than in our presence. My friends have gone to great lengths attending to my needs when I am not even there to witness their kindness and generosity of spirit. I cannot ask for more and I am thankful.

I am thankful for this platform and those who make it possible for me to use it to express my views as I see fit on various issues. At the very beginning more than 12 years ago, I got a call from the publishers and management asking me to contribute a weekly back-page column. No questions asked, I accepted. Even when I accepted a position at my day job that added exponentially to my responsibilities there, I did not look back. I did not ask for compensation and wasn’t offered any over the years.

I am contented that readers value my message and it has been my joy to add my voice to the many prominent voices here. I hope the feeling is mutual. I have not heard of any negative reports on my contributions, though I am not too naïve to think that they are always happy with what I write. Indeed, it is within the realm of possibility that without being direct, they may have been sending me signals in parables, what the elders refer to as aroko. But I am not very good at deciphering aroko. And the beat goes on until it stops.

Let me say, however, as I make clear in All the Way: Serving with Conscience, that I have lived my life, in various situations, whether in leadership of cultural organizations or in professional career, with a heavy burden of conscience, which I have always tried to discharge consistent with its dictates. I don’t see myself abandoning that path at the dusk of life.

I am thankful for my Church family, the Bible believing brothers and sisters of Alafia Baptist Church in my home away from home in Maryland. These men and women live in faith and by faith, spreading the love of God in their conduct to others inside and outside of the family of Christians. Founded in 1996 as a Yoruba congregation, the pioneer pastor is Reverend Joel Olusina Ojelade, who worked hard to place the church on the world map. Having announced his retirement, the church has welcomed Reverend Dr. Kayode Opadeji as her new pastor, and the Hosts of Heaven are in agreement. The church is moving on and the gate of hell cannot prevail.

As I observed above, God is the beginning and the end of my thankful heart. This has been a year like no other in our lifetime. As far as I remember no leap year can compete with 2020 in terms of the doom and gloom that it has shown. Echoing the Psalmist, we can say of our surviving its lethal grip thus far, that we are like those that dream. It is only by the grace of our loving God. The devil has tried and failed.

In the tradition that we established years ago, I called my friend back and with Yeye joining, we gave praises: A n jola Oluwa o/ A n jola Oluwa o/ Esu gbe wa, gbe wa, a o se e gbe, A n jola Oluwa.

Happy Thanksgiving.