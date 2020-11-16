World News The 2020 Hurricane Season in Rewind By Derrick Bryson Taylor 48 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 There have been 30 named storms and 13 hurricanes this year, the most active Atlantic season on record. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments