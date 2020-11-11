World News The Afrobeats Star Davido, an Upbeat Voice in a Turbulent Time By Jon Pareles 54 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 The 27-year-old musician focuses on lighthearted topics. But one of his latest songs has become an anthem of resistance. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments