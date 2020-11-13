World News The Apocalyptic Politics of the Populist Right By Ivan Krastev 17 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 By refusing to concede, Trump has sent a message to his fellow strongmen that this is a fight for survival. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments