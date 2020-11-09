Sir: There will always be rumours about anyone who wishes to take the mantle of leadership. It applies especially to Governor Bala Mohammed, who came into power through an outstanding victory of unseating an incumbent governor, which came as a shock to all and sundry.

Before the 2019 gubernatorial election, a lot of folktales and baseless stories, as well as unjustifiable narratives were propagated about the governor with the aim of discouraging the masses from having hope in him, but unfortunately for the political gladiators, God has willed Bala Muhammad to succeed through the thick and thin.

On an occasion, a prominent scholar out of curiosity openly asked the governor about such hearsays, when the governor paid him a visit seeking for his support and advice. To the admiration of people present then, he debunked those ugly stories. And surely, the numerous completed projects – both the abandoned ones and the ones initiated by the governor will clear doubts that such stories were just hyperbolically presented.







Bala Muhammed has in all ramifications discharged positively the burden of expectation put upon him by the electorates. By all indications, people have started to see the governor beyond just being a Bauchi State governor, but as a scintillating politician that has built a career strong enough to run for the seat of president from North Eastern Nigerian region.

The governor’s records speak in support of that possibility, having been to the Senate as a representative of Bauchi, and the only person who served six subsequent years as an FCT minister. Presidential candidature might be his next target after finishing his tenure as a governor.



Muhammad Khalid Idris