From her novelty knits to love of gingham, the fourth series of The Crown has highlighted Princess Diana‘s ‘iconic’ influence on fashion over the decades.
In the fourth series, which spans the Thatcher years from 1979 to 1990, Emma Corrin, 24, who portrays the Princess of Wales, dons a range of replica garments which capture Diana’s wardrobe style in painstakingly accurate detail.
With some of the biggest fashion staples for winter 2020 making an appearance – including floral puff-sleeve dresses, over-sized Peter Pan collars and jumper vests, many viewers have been quick to take to Twitter to comment on the royal’s enduring fashion legacy.
‘It’s been 23 years without her and she’s still a fashion icon,’ wrote one, while a second agreed: ‘Emma Corrin embodies the enigma of Lady Diana with tenacity & tenderness, from her fashion to those eyes, she shines! The fabulous, what performances & such brilliant casting! Love!’
A third added: ‘Watching the #TheCrown and discussing Diana’s iconic fashion with my cat, obviously.’
Princess Diana leaving her flat in November 1980
The romance between ‘action man’ Charles and the aristocratic lady Di seizes the nation’s imagination. It meant a daily – friendly – gauntlet of photographers outside her Earls Court home. Pictured, Emma Corrin donning a similar jacket, jumper and collared shirt detail as Diana
Just like real life: The real Diana chats to Mailman Howard Foster with photographers nearby
Prince Charles and Diana announcing engagement in February 1981
Emma Corrin dons a replica version of Princess Diana’s engagement announcement ensemble (pictured, in The Crown)
Prince Charles and Diana announcing their engagement at Buckingham Palace in London on 24 February 1981
Polo match at Windsor in July 1981
Double take: Emma (above) as demure Diana at a polo match in the new series
The real Diana wore a similar outfit, complete with dungarees and Peter Pan collar, at a polo match at Windsor in 1981
Wedding 29 July 1981
Blushing bride? No, but a very nervous one who took her vows in a dress with a 25ft train and in front of a global TV audience of 750 million. Pictured, Emma Corrin in The Crown
The stunning gown worn by Diana (pictured) has been recreated in painstaking detail
Royal Opera House in March 1981
From shy Princess to fashion icon, Diana’s every outfit was front-page news and a style sensation. Emma and Josh as Charles and Diana at the Royal Opera House in March 1981
From shy Princess to fashion icon, Diana’s every outfit was front-page news and a style sensation. Emma and Josh as Charles and Diana at the Royal Opera House in March 1981
The Royal Opera House in 1982
The Crown’s wardrobe department has once again triumphed, recreating some of Diana’s most memorable looks. Pictured, Corrin as Diana and the princess at the Royal Opera House in 1982
In Canberra, March 1983
Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales in Canberra with Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke and his wife Hazel, March 1983.
Then and now: The remarkable likeness to reality was also on display in The Crown’s recreation of the royal couple meeting then-Prime Minister Bob Hawke on March 23, 1983
Alice Springs airport on March 20, 1983
Down Under: Emma, who plays the late People’s Princess, shares many scenes with Josh and an infant actor who plays their firstborn, Prince William
Prince Charles and Princess Diana with a young Prince William arriving at Alice Springs airport on March 20, 1983
In the gardens of Government House on April 18, 1983 in Auckland
Recreating real life: The cast and crew of the award-winning show did not travel to Australia to film the episode. They instead used various locations around Spain, and incorporated digital effects to make the settings look suitably Antipodean
The royal couple with Prince William in the gardens of Government House on April 18, 1983 in Auckland, New Zealand
The Variety Club of Great Britain New Bus Appeal in London, July 1983
Royal star: Following her lavish nuptials, Diana embarks on a lavish tour of Australia in 1983, an event that attracted thousands to welcome her and husband Charles. Pictured, Emma Corrin portraying Princess Diana in The Crown
Stunning: Emma was previously seen filming Diana and Charles’ Australian tour in October 2019 (left), where she donned the famous pink dress and fascinator (right)
Princess Diana and Prince Charles dancing in Sydney in 1983
Following in the footsteps: Emma Corrin as Diana and Josh O’Connor as Charles recreate the night the couple danced in Sydney in 1983, right
Princess Diana carrying Prince Harry in 1986
Check out those slacks: Young ‘Diana’ roller-skating in The Crown and similarly attired princess carrying Harry in 1986
Paris visit in 1988
Style icon: Miss Corrin’s dazzling Diana echoes the real princess in Paris in 1988
In 1988’s Paris visit, Diana wore a white beaded dress and was the inspiration by Miss Corrin’s outfit in The Crown
Middle Temple in October 1988
This outfit from The Crown (left) takes inspiration from Diana’s on-trend one-shoulder look. Pictured right, the princess at the Middle Temple in October 1988
PRINCESS DIANA’S JUMPERS
Many believed Princess Diana’s infamous black sheep jumper cheekily hinted at her feelings of being an outsider in the Royal family.
It was worn by Emma Corrin in The Crown during a scene in which Diana can be seen lonely at Buckingham Palace moments before she tied the knot to Prince Charles.
But according to The Telegraph, Princess Diana was such a fan of the jumper, that when she tore a hole in the first knit, which she donned to a polo match in 1980, she requested the designers repair it.
‘She damaged the first one, we always imagined her enormous engagement ring caught in the threads,’ Sally Muir, co-founder of Eighties knitwear label Warm and Wonderful, told the publication.
‘It was sent back to us with a very charming letter from her secretary, saying how much she loved it and could we mend it. We decided that rather than cobble together the damaged one, we’d make her a perfect new one, which is what we did. Hence the two.’
Princess Diana wearing ‘Black sheep’ wool jumper by Warm and Wonderful (Muir & Osborne) to Windsor Polo, 1980
Emma Corrin in The Crown, wearing Diana’s famous black sheep jumper (pictured)
She is often regarded as one of the enduring style icons of our time – and it appears Princess Diana is still making waves in the fashion world 23 years after her death.
New York-based label Rowing Blazers has launched a collection inspired by the late Princess of Wales’ ’80s looks, which have seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to their occurrence in teaser photos for The Crown’s upcoming fourth season.
The celebrity-loved brand, worn by the likes of Timothee Chalamet, is delving into the world of women’s wear by re-creating some of Diana’s best hits – including biker shorts, double-breasted tweed blazers and her beloved jumpers.
Rowing Blazers has launched a collection inspired by the late Princess of Wales’ ’80s looks – including the Sheep Sweater (pictured right)
Diana famously wore the former at a polo match at Smith’s Lawn polo Club in Windsor in 1983 – and it was designed by Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir’s Warm and Wonderful.
It was apparently a gift from the mother of one of the princess’s page boys at her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.
The Rowing Blazers version, titled Warm & Wonderful X Rowing Blazers Women’s Sheep Sweater, is available for preorder and costs $295.
Working with the original designers, the company is re-releasing the ‘Sheep Sweater’ by London’s Warm & Wonderful and the ‘I’m a Luxury’ jumper (pictured left on Diana, and right, in the collection) by Gyles & George for $295
The collection also includes a quirky take on the British Lung Foundation sweater Diana wore to the polo in 1998 (left), as well as a navy blazer and cap like the ones the princess modeled
The I’m A Luxury sweater, which is the same price, was worn by the princess in the late ’80s, with one snap showing Diana sporting the garment while on a swing with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
Speaking to BAZAAR.com, Joanna Osborne, the co-designer of Warm & Wonderful, said: ‘Princess Diana is enduringly fascinating. She still feels very contemporary, and people’s interest in her and her family is as strong as ever.
‘Even after so many years, she is still exerting a strong influence on fashion with her own stylish combination of independence, kindness, and glamour.’
The celebrity-loved brand, worn by the likes of Timothee Chalamet, is delving into the world of women’s wear by re-creating some of Diana’s best hits – including biker shorts, double-breasted tweed blazers (pictured) and her beloved jumpers
The collection (pictured is a set of trousers included in it) is made entirely in Britain, Europe and the United States, with other pieces ranging from $48 to $795
In the 1980s, Joanna and her partner, Sally Muir, were left shocked when their piece was sported by Diana to a number of events, making headlines each time.
Elsewhere, Gyles Brandreth, of Gyles & George, said he was over the moon and delighted but not totally surprised when seeing the royal in one of his designs.
‘Having met her, I knew she was somebody who had fun and liked to laugh. I think she appreciated the wit of the jumpers; the colors, the look, the style,’ he added.
The collection is made entirely in Britain, Europe and the United States, with other pieces ranging from $48 to $795.
Comments