From her novelty knits to love of gingham, the fourth series of The Crown has highlighted Princess Diana‘s ‘iconic’ influence on fashion over the decades.

In the fourth series, which spans the Thatcher years from 1979 to 1990, Emma Corrin, 24, who portrays the Princess of Wales, dons a range of replica garments which capture Diana’s wardrobe style in painstakingly accurate detail.

With some of the biggest fashion staples for winter 2020 making an appearance – including floral puff-sleeve dresses, over-sized Peter Pan collars and jumper vests, many viewers have been quick to take to Twitter to comment on the royal’s enduring fashion legacy.

‘It’s been 23 years without her and she’s still a fashion icon,’ wrote one, while a second agreed: ‘Emma Corrin embodies the enigma of Lady Diana with tenacity & tenderness, from her fashion to those eyes, she shines! The fabulous, what performances & such brilliant casting! Love!’

A third added: ‘Watching the #TheCrown and discussing Diana’s iconic fashion with my cat, obviously.’

Princess Diana leaving her flat in November 1980

The romance between ‘action man’ Charles and the aristocratic lady Di seizes the nation’s imagination. It meant a daily – friendly – gauntlet of photographers outside her Earls Court home. Pictured, Emma Corrin donning a similar jacket, jumper and collared shirt detail as Diana

Just like real life: The real Diana chats to Mailman Howard Foster with photographers nearby

Prince Charles and Diana announcing engagement in February 1981

Emma Corrin dons a replica version of Princess Diana’s engagement announcement ensemble (pictured, in The Crown)

Prince Charles and Diana announcing their engagement at Buckingham Palace in London on 24 February 1981

Polo match at Windsor in July 1981

Double take: Emma (above) as demure Diana at a polo match in the new series

The real Diana wore a similar outfit, complete with dungarees and Peter Pan collar, at a polo match at Windsor in 1981

Wedding 29 July 1981

Blushing bride? No, but a very nervous one who took her vows in a dress with a 25ft train and in front of a global TV audience of 750 million. Pictured, Emma Corrin in The Crown

The stunning gown worn by Diana (pictured) has been recreated in painstaking detail

Royal Opera House in March 1981

From shy Princess to fashion icon, Diana’s every outfit was front-page news and a style sensation. Emma and Josh as Charles and Diana at the Royal Opera House in March 1981

The Royal Opera House in 1982

The Crown’s wardrobe department has once again triumphed, recreating some of Diana’s most memorable looks. Pictured, Corrin as Diana and the princess at the Royal Opera House in 1982

In Canberra, March 1983

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales in Canberra with Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke and his wife Hazel, March 1983.

Then and now: The remarkable likeness to reality was also on display in The Crown’s recreation of the royal couple meeting then-Prime Minister Bob Hawke on March 23, 1983

Alice Springs airport on March 20, 1983

Down Under: Emma, who plays the late People’s Princess, shares many scenes with Josh and an infant actor who plays their firstborn, Prince William

Prince Charles and Princess Diana with a young Prince William arriving at Alice Springs airport on March 20, 1983

In the gardens of Government House on April 18, 1983 in Auckland

Recreating real life: The cast and crew of the award-winning show did not travel to Australia to film the episode. They instead used various locations around Spain, and incorporated digital effects to make the settings look suitably Antipodean

The royal couple with Prince William in the gardens of Government House on April 18, 1983 in Auckland, New Zealand

The Variety Club of Great Britain New Bus Appeal in London, July 1983

Royal star: Following her lavish nuptials, Diana embarks on a lavish tour of Australia in 1983, an event that attracted thousands to welcome her and husband Charles. Pictured, Emma Corrin portraying Princess Diana in The Crown

Stunning: Emma was previously seen filming Diana and Charles’ Australian tour in October 2019 (left), where she donned the famous pink dress and fascinator (right)

Princess Diana and Prince Charles dancing in Sydney in 1983

Following in the footsteps: Emma Corrin as Diana and Josh O’Connor as Charles recreate the night the couple danced in Sydney in 1983, right

Princess Diana carrying Prince Harry in 1986

Check out those slacks: Young ‘Diana’ roller-skating in The Crown and similarly attired princess carrying Harry in 1986

Paris visit in 1988

Style icon: Miss Corrin’s dazzling Diana echoes the real princess in Paris in 1988

In 1988’s Paris visit, Diana wore a white beaded dress and was the inspiration by Miss Corrin’s outfit in The Crown

Middle Temple in October 1988

This outfit from The Crown (left) takes inspiration from Diana’s on-trend one-shoulder look. Pictured right, the princess at the Middle Temple in October 1988