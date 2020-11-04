By Laura Fox For Mailonline

Published: 19:12 EST, 3 November 2020 | Updated: 19:18 EST, 3 November 2020

The Crown will include a warning for viewers ahead of episodes that will feature Princess Diana‘s battle with bulimia.

A spokesperson explained that series four will feature a disclaimer to inform viewers of the upcoming scenes that will depict the Princess’ struggles with the eating disorder.

The Crown’s much anticipated fourth series will introduced Diana and her entrance in the Royal Family after marrying Princes Charles in 1981, with newcomer Emma Corrin set to play the iconic role.

Serious: The Crown will include a warning for viewers ahead of episodes that will feature Princess Diana’s battle with bulimia

According to The Sun, the on-screen warning will feature in three of The Crown’s ten episodes in series four, which will depict the Royals from 1979 to 1990.

It is thought to read: ‘The following episode includes scenes of an eating disorder which some viewers may find troubling. Viewers discretion is required.’

Sources also claimed that viewers will see Diana’s struggle with bulimia as her marriage to Charles crumbles, after developing the disorder during their engagement.

Important: A spokesperson explained series four will feature a disclaimer to inform viewers of the upcoming scenes (Diana is pictured in 1985)

WHAT IS BULIMIA NERVOSA? According to the NHS, bulimia is ‘an eating disorder and mental health condition’ ‘People who have bulimia go through periods where they eat a lot of food in a very short amount of time and then make themselves sick’, the website adds, The eating disorder is most common in young women, and sufferers often have a distorted image of their figures Symptoms include: Binge eating

Purging

Fear of putting on weight

Critical about weight and body shape

Extreme mood changes

A spokesperson for Netflix told the publication: ‘The Crown producers worked closely with the eating disorder charity, BEAT, to ensure that their portrayal of Princess Diana’s bulimia was both accurate to the disorder and sensitively handled.

‘When viewers watch the series on Netflix they will see warning cards at the beginning of the episodes giving details of how to seek help if required.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for The Crown for further comment.

It’s thought that the troubling scenes will see Diana gorge on desserts before making herself sick after struggling with the loneliness of living in Buckingham Palace.

A later episode also sees Diana going through the same upsetting ordeal, after an argument with Charles (played by Josh O’ Connor) about her popularity following a Royal tour in Australia in 1983.

The Crown’s fourth series will focus on the early romance and later marriage of Charles and Diana, after the Prince felt pressure by the Royal Family to find a wife.

The latest trailer also offered fans a glimpse of Charles’ infidelity with ex Camilla Parker-Bowles, who he famously went onto marry in 2005 after Diana’s death.

On creating Diana, The Crown creator Peter Morgan said: ‘Diana now has a historical perspective. I am really conscious of that. I really don’t want to get too close so that what I do is journalistic.

‘I really want to make sure that there is enough distance so that if you tell the story of Diana it can almost be something else. It can have metaphorical resonance.’

Difficult: Sources also claimed that viewers will see Diana’s struggle with bulimia as her marriage to Charles crumbles, after developing the disorder during their engagement

Fairytale? The Crown’s fourth series will focus on the early romance and later marriage of Charles and Diana, after the Prince felt pressure by the Royal Family to find a wife

Sad: Diana herself first revealed her battle with bulimia during her bombshell Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in 1995 (pictured that year)

Diana herself first revealed her battle with bulimia during her bombshell Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in 1995, saying: ‘You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable.

‘You fill your stomach up four or five times a day – some do it more – and it gives you a feeling of comfort.

‘I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger: they decided that was the problem – Diana was unstable.’

Diana and Charles separated in 1991 after 10 years of marriage, and divorce five years late. The Princess was then tragically killed in a car accident in 1997 aged 36.

If you have been affected by this story you can call BEAT at 0808 801 0677.

The Crown series four is released on Netflix on Sunday, November 15th.