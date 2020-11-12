PA Amos Orovwomoriemu Ogbodo Idibiago, father of The Guardian’s former editor, Abraham Ogbodo, who died on March 8, 2020, will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 21 after a church service by 10:00a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Oghara, Agbarha-Otor in Delta State. Reception holds at Oghara Secondary School, Oghara.

Pa Idibiago, aged 106 years, was the Okpako Orhere (oldest man) of Oghara, Agbarha-Otor community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In longevity, Pa Idibiago seemed to have followed the footsteps of his father, HRH Idibiago Mevayero, who was the Okpara-Uku and ruler of Orogun Kingdom between 1975 and 1977. He died in 1977 at the age of 120 years.

About 40 years after, the last but one of his sons, Amos Ogbodo Idibiago, was installed the Okpako Orhere of Oghara Agbarha-Otor Kingdom on April 6, 2018 and had lived in that capacity for about two years before yielding to death on March 8, 2020 at a very ripe age.

