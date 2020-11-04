Lawal Ogienagbon

E SHOCK YOU? That was the poser thrown at me by a colleague over a statement credited to Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Tuesday by some television stations. What was the statement that led to that question, which is a mimickry of what happened in a popular television advert? It was to the effect that those who stormed the Lekki Toll Plaza on the night of Tuesday, October 20, could be hoodlums in military camouflage.

I did not know what to say. My first reaction was could it be true? Why would the minister say that? What information does he have at his disposal to warrant making such submission? Knowing that he was before the international media, I surmised that he would have weighed his words before uttering them. My confusion deepened because the statement was not in the papers earlier in the day, but it was all over the television at night.

He was reported as saying there was the possibility that the shooting was done by hoodlums and not soldiers. Malami, it was said, argued that there was need for an investigation to ascertain the truth. “It will be preemptive to say there has even been a shooting; the possibility that the act was done by hoodlums should be considered. You cannot rule out the possibility of perhaps hoodlums that set in to create a scene…could equally partake in the process”, he was quoted as saying.

Assuming that this was the case, why then did the army admit that its men were at the toll plaza that fateful night? It said the soldiers were deployed there at the behest of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We should not forget that the governor had earlier said that he did not know how soldiers got to the place. In a word, he was saying that he did not request for their intervention. Who then deployed them? This is the question Malami should address and not try to create a smokescreen where there is none. For certainly, between the statements of the governor and the military leadership lie the truth.

Since the army has admitted sending its men to Lekki that night, what then should be made of Malami’s statement? Is he saying the military, which takes its time before doing anything, would rush out such a statement without tying all loose ends? That is hard to believe unless there is a plot to pull the wool over the people’s eyes. There is no need to hide what is no longer hidden. There is no controversy whatsoever over those who went to Lekki on October 20. The only controversy is whether or not there was a ‘massacre’, according to some people, that night. This is what should concern Malami as the nation’s chief law officer. He should therefore not paint a picture of unknown soldier by his postulation on who the ‘invaders’ were and whether there was shooting or not.

Some of the revelations emerging from the Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel of inquiry on complaints of human rights abuses against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Lekki shooting, have shown how horrible SARS was. But it should be noted that this is not an inquisition of operatives of the disbanded SARS, but an enquiry to ensure that no other security agency ever evolves into a monster like SARS did right before our eyes. From inception, SARS had its job cut out for it. It was to fight armed robbers, who were making life difficult for the people. At a time, it discharged its duty diligently and then it got carried away. It became a tool for oppressing the people it was expected to protect. Those who appeared before the Okuwobi panel, which began sitting a few days ago, have tales of woe to tell. These are every day people like most of us going about their lawful duty before they fell into the hands of SARS.

They came out of the SARS encounters worse off for life. Why was SARS that brutal? Why did its operatives derive joy from inflicting pain on people whether man or woman? The reports of these people’s experience are disturbing. They are stuff of which thriller books or movies are written or made. Is it the story of the teacher, Mrs Ndubuisi Obiechina, who lost two pregnancies? Or that of Olajide Fowotade, who lost two teeth? Or that of Francis Idum, who is now dead? Or that of Ndukwe Ekwekwe, who has become wheelchair bound and now uses diaper like a baby? Which one of the stories will not move you. A commonn thread runs through these stories. The people did not commit any known serious offence for which they should suffer these grave losses.

They were deliberately brutalised and dehumanised by the police, for that is what SARS was, once shredded of its dreaded name. No matter the nomenclature by which it was known, as a police organ, SARS was supposed to work for the people and not against them. But it seemed SARS became law unto itself, taking up cases that other police units should handle. Its operatives saw themselves as super stars, forgetting that they were just lucky to be posted to that unit. Rather than do their job, they became more interested in money and so resorted to extorting people at every given opportunity. Every case, whether big or small, must yield money, otherwise the suspect will rot away in cell. Many died and other victims are today walking corpses.

The Okuwobi panel and others across the country have a tough job. Going by what the people have seen in Lagos, cases that will go before the other panels are not going to be different. Once, you have seen one SARS case, you have seen them all. SARS operatives brutality knew no bound. This is why the nation should be grateful to organisers of the #ENDSARS Protests. If through what they have done, the country can reform its police, the protests would not be in vain. The reform that Malami was also said to have spoken about seemed not to have achieved the desired effect. Before that long overdue reform, the nation must also check itself. Why did we as a people keep quiet for so long. Even, many of the victims did not cry out loud enough. Come to think of it, they were not part of the #ENDSARS Movement.

Why? Because they have been cowed and made to believe that they can never get justice against SARS. Maybe they cannot be blamed. Some of them went to court, got judgment against the police, but never enjoyed the fruit of litigation. The day of reckoning is here and that is why today, SARS or whatever remains of it, is in the people’s court. Nigerians must rise as one and say never again to brutality by any law enforcement agency. This is how to keep the fire of #ENDSARS burning. It is not by looting and destroying public and private assets.

I HAD thought that the United States (US) presidential election would have been won and lost before this column went to bed. How wrong I was.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were still slugging it out as at 12.33pm Nigeria time yesterday. Win or lose, Biden unlike Trump has shown that he is not desperate to become president. He is ready to wait for the completion of the democratic process, no mattet how long it takes, while Trump is in a hurry to truncate it in order to remain in office.

The world did not foresee a long drawn battle. It had thought that it would be a walkover for Biden.

What is happening has shown that no matter what pundits say, elections are only won and lost on the field and not in the media.

How I wish I could be saying President-elect Biden as I concluded this piece yesterday around 12.40pm, many, many hours after my deadline.