The sister of late Miss Linda Igwetu, Lady Chineye has appeared before a panel of inquiry probing extra judicial killings and police brutality. It was indeed a very sad day as more petitioners in Abuja gave numerous testimonies at the Independent Investigation Panel set up to look into the assertion of brutality and tyranny by personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The meeting took a sad turn, as a testimony taken by one lady, Chinenye Igwetu, narrated how her sister, Miss Linda, died as a result of the unprofessional action of a policeman.

She recounted that Linda was killed by a policeman on the night of July 3, 2018, while on patrol. According to her, the NYSC passing out parade was on 4th 2018, giving evidence before the panel constituted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Lady chineye said that her late sister, miss Linda Igwetu was out celebrating with friends when the awful incidence occurred.

According to the petitioner, the police claimed that late Linda who was in the car with two others refused to stop when they were flagged down. Following the refusal, the police were said to have burst the tyres of the vehicle but in the process, Linda was shot and that led to her death, Chineye said.

After giving her testimony, she demanded justice and compensation for her family who she said were yet to get over the incident.

The sitting was later adjourned until Friday and scheduled to commence by 10am.

