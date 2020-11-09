Star journalists who once drew readers to legacy publications are launching their own direct-to-reader newsletters because they no longer want to pander to ‘woke’ readers and staff members.

In an article for AirMail, New York-based David Freedlander explained how writers including conservative writer Andrew Sullivan, formerly of New York magazine, believe many mainstream publications are no longer a place for robust debate and top bosses expect writers ‘to toe a line on topics such as race, gender, and sexuality’.

Dissenting voices are silenced in fear of upsetting younger members of staff, Freedlander claimed. Writers whose stories do see the light of day live in fear of being ‘canceled’ or attacked online.

It is why some industry heavy-hitters have migrated to self-publishing platform Substack, which allows writers to send digital newsletters directly to readers’ inboxes.

Founded in 2017 by Chris Best, Jairaj Sethi, and Hamish McKenzie, Substack allows writers to build their own paid subscription businesses. Writers take 90 per cent of revenue from subscribers they bring in. The remaining 10 per cent goes to Substack.

Substack’s 12 top-earning writers make an average of more than $160,000 each, according to the company. There are more than 100,000 paying subscribers and ‘thousands’ of writers, although Substack has not disclosed an exact figure.

It has been enough to attract high profile journalists including Sullivan and Glenn Greenwald, who have both spoken publicly about the restrictions placed on them within mainstream newsrooms – New York magazine and The Intercept, respectively – that are reluctant too challenge left-leaning norms.

Greenwald last week quit online publication The Intercept, which he co-founded, in dramatic fashion following a censorship row.

The veteran reporter announced his resignation in a scathing essay published to Substack, in which he blasted a culture of ‘repression, censorship and ideological homogeneity’ at the website and in the mainstream media at large.

The Intercept’s Editor-in-Chief Betsy Reed responded by calling his claims ‘preposterous’ and accusing him of ‘throwing a tantrum’. She added Greenwald ‘believes that anyone who disagrees with him is corrupt, and anyone who presumes to edit his words is a censor’.

Freedlander writes: ‘For big-name writers such as Glenn Greenwald… the attraction of Substack is that it lets them escape newsrooms where they find themselves on the outs with what they see as an increasingly strict ideological subculture, in which voices like theirs are outside of what they say is the “woke” mainstream and are actively suppressed.’

For his part Sullivan, who wrote for New York magazine from 2016 until July this year, is also on Substack, where he has 75,000 subscribers who pay $5 a month or $50 a year to receive his newsletter, The Weekly Dish.

It is a revived form of his popular blog The Dish, which he stopped writing when he joined New York magazine.

In his final column, Sullivan said that a ‘critical mass’ of staff at the company no longer wanted to associate with him due, in part, to his criticisms of critical theory or woke culture.

The self-described ‘anti-Trump conservative’ said some staff and management had come to believe that any writer who doesn’t conform to critical theory was harming co-workers ‘merely by existing in the same virtual space’.

Speaking to Freedlander, he said: ‘It is always difficult to write. But it is especially difficult when you are worried about every sentence being taken out of context, or your editor being fired because of something controversial you said instead of just focusing on the merits of the work and dealing with legitimate criticisms when they come back to you.’

He added: ‘This is what journalists should do. They should air out the contours of the debate. Somehow, though, it is like everything became a symposium at Evergreen State College.’

The sentiment was echoed by Jesse Singal, formerly of The Atlantic, who drew criticism when he questioned whether children who want to transition should be prescribed hormones.

He now writes a Substack newsletter that has more 100,000 subscribers.

The way Substack is set up allows writers to make money for their work, even if they have a relatively small following.

Substack cofounder and CEO Chris Best told BuzzFeed News: If you charge $10 a month or $5 a month, or $50 a year — if you can get 1,000 or 2,000 people to pay for that, you’ve suddenly got enough to go as an individual.’

Some writers earn enough to make their newsletter their full-time job. This is easiest for marquee names who have already established themselves in traditional media and are able to bring their readers with them.

Journalist Luke O’Neil, who left his freelance position at the Boston Globe, told BuzzFeed News he is on track to make $50,000 this year through his newsletter, Welcome To Hell World.