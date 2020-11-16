SAGE OF GROWTH…REFLECTIONS OF A POLICY ECONOMIST first published in 2016 and reprinted in 2020 is a 208-page book written to meet the yearnings and aspirations of those who desire to equip themselves with useful information ranging from economy, socio-economy, civil society, politics,etc.by Taiwo Francis Akerele, a trained banker with World Bank experience and a reliable shoulder of the Adams Oshiomhole led Edo State Economic Team.

In it, the author systematically presents between lines of facts the mutual relationship between the former labour leader and Governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the present Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki. The book attempts to explain the Edo State genesis of engagements with international partners and how it earned the trust and confidence of the international development association through the execution of reforms that preceded partners’ entrance into the state.

The 208 pages book combines together mostly inspirational words that expose one to understand the fact that genuineness, effective and qualitative leadership are requirements in the vast age of socio-economic change.

The author in the nine chapters, cleverly laces the book with soothing photographs that describe every event presented, with on-the-spot photo back and front page, professionally captured.

Chapter one x-rays the fundamental historical growth of the author, his community life and all monumental memories of an African child, the role of customs and traditions as a sacrosanct tool to hold our core values in high esteem as a people and understanding the fact that it is the antidote for ensuring and guaranteeing an egalitarian and safe society, while chapter 2, talks about the author’s early life, his educational, activism and moving into the labour market and venturing into politics.

The chapter 3 presents issue for debate and consideration, domestic racial discrimination and survival and the bane of social-economic development as a people, while chapter 4 presents photographs of the author in various projects sites and presentations, World Bank and Edo state government officials with the former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, it further presents issues of sojourn to rapid development, history of Edo state with a map showing the 18 local government areas.

The author in chapter 5, buttresses a point in his personal perspective that the World Bank through the window of the International Development Association (IDA) has lent helping hand to several developing countries spanning several decades since the end of the World War 2.

Chapter 6 highlights the State Employment Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR), Project Development Objective (PDO), Expected Prior Actions Before Effectiveness, Detailed Prior Effectiveness Programme, Reflections on Fiscal Federalism, Looking Forward, 2006 Census and Fiscal Federalism.

While chapter 7 presents an article on Deepening the Marshall Plan for the Nigeria’ North East: Practical Solutions to a Ravaged Populace and some articles published on the poor state of the Nation and North – East by Reuben Abati and Prof. Pat Utomi. In chapter 8, the author tenders an unresolved gratitude to people who have in one way or the other left a beautiful mark in the success story of the author.

The last chapter gives us the memorable photo album of family members, friends and associates in happy moments.

According to Dr Kalu,“A book of this nature, coming at this crucial stage of our national life, is one of the best ways to motivate Nigerians, but especially our youths and those in positions of authority, to imbibe the spirit of patience, tenacity, service and selflessness – all critical ingredients for building a decent society that attends to the needs of its members.”

