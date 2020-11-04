World News The Remaining Vote in Pennsylvania Appears to Be for Joe Biden By Nate Cohn 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 The president leads by nearly 700,000 votes, but there are 1.4 million absentee votes outstanding. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments