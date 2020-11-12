Following the gruesome execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa 25 years ago, activists, on Tuesday, marked the remembrance of the playwright, environmental activist and Ogoni leader.

After being tried by a secret military tribunal, Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni leaders were executed by hanging on November 10, 1995, in a bid to end their non-violent campaign against the Royal Dutch Shell Company and the Nigerian government over the economic injustices and the pollution of Ogoniland that arose from oil exploitation.

The murder of five Ogoni chiefs at a pro-government meeting was pinned on Saro-Wiwa and the eight other Ogoni leaders

A memorial was organised on Tuesday in honour of Mr Saro-Wiwa and the others, with the Ogoni leaders in Rivers State, calling on the Nigerian government to exonerate them of all wrongdoing as a step towards the restoration of peace in the area.

Similarly, a book club in Akwa Ibom, the Uyo Book Club, organised a colloquium, on Tuesday, in honour of Mr Saro-Wiwa.

“Saro-Wiwa was a world-renowned peace advocate who fought for the liberation of the Niger Delta but was cut down in his prime by the Gen. Sani Abacha military junta.

“Alongside Isaac Boro who took up arms, fought as a soldier and was killed during the Nigerian civil war, Ken Saro-Wiwa fought for the rights of his people using the pen and together, they remain two very important agitators in the Niger Delta struggle before the current democratic dispensation,” the book club said.

In the United Kingdom, activists gathered in London to listen to a speech Mr Saro-Wiwa prepared but was prevented from reading it before the military tribunal that sentenced him and others to death.

The reading was held on September 2, but its video was published on November 10 to mark Mr Saro-Wiwa’s killing.

It was read by Esther Stanford-Xosei, a UK activist who has been campaigning for reparation for Africa for the decades of slavery.

“My Lord, we all stand before history,” Ms Stanford-Xosei read from late Mr Saro-Wiwa’s speech.

She continued: “I am a man of peace, of ideas, appalled by the denigrating poverty of my people who live on a richly endowed land, distressed by the political marginalisation and economic strangulation, angered by the devastation of their land, their ultimate heritage, anxious to preserve their right to life and to a decent living, and determined to usher to this country as a whole a fair and just democratic system which protects everyone and every ethnic group and gives us all a valid claim to human civilisation, I have devoted my intellectual and material resources, my very life, to a cause in which I have total belief and from which I cannot be blackmailed or intimidated.”

The speech got an ovation from the small crowd, mostly writers, after its 6:28 minutes presentation.

Mr Saro-Wiwa’s speech talked about his innocence of the charges against him, the justification for his peaceful campaign against Shell and the Nigerian government, and the repercussions that would follow.

“We all stand on trial, my lord, for by our actions we have denigrated our country and jeopardised the future of our children. As we subscribe to the sub-normal and accept double standards, as we lie and cheat openly, as we protect injustice and oppression, we empty our classrooms, denigrate our hospitals, fill our stomachs with hunger and elect to make ourselves the slaves of those who ascribe to higher standards, pursue the truth, and honour justice, freedom, and hard work.

“I predict that the scene here will be played and replayed by generations yet unborn. Some have already cast themselves in the role of villains, some are tragic victims, some still have a chance to redeem themselves. The choice is for each individual.

“I predict that the denouement of the riddle of the Niger Delta will soon come. The agenda is being set at this trial. Whether the peaceful ways I have favoured will prevail depends on what the oppressor decides, what signals it sends out to the waiting public.

“In my innocence of the false charges I face here, in my utter conviction, I call upon the Ogoni people, the peoples of the Niger Delta, and the oppressed ethnic minorities of Nigeria to stand up now and fight fearlessly and peacefully for their rights.

“History is on their side. God is on their side. For the Holy Quran says in Sura 42, verse 41: “All those that fight when oppressed incur no guilt, but Allah shall punish the oppressor.” Come the day,” late Saro-Wiwa said in the speech.

