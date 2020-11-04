On Nov. 4, 1995—25 years ago today—Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin spoke at a huge peace rally in front of Tel Aviv’s City Hall, organized, in part, to boost his flagging spirits. The Israeli-Palestinian peace process that he and Foreign Minister Shimon Peres had devised hadn’t been going well. Palestinian terrorism and Israeli settlement expansion were eroding confidence on both sides. A month earlier, the Oslo II agreement, which placed 40% of the West Bank under Palestinian control, had barely eked out ratification in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. At huge opposition rallies, speakers—including Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the right-wing Likud Party—encouraged their followers as they denounced Rabin as a traitor.

Yet that night, more than 100,000 Israelis turned out to show their support for peace and their trust in Rabin. They knew him as a hawk, a warrior, a war hero. They had elected him to change Israel’s priorities from endless conflict to enduring peace, from settlement-building in the West Bank to rebuilding the country’s infrastructure and developing the neglected Negev and Galilee regions. He had already brought them a peace dividend: an economy growing at 7%, burgeoning relations with Arab states in the Gulf and North Africa, and a peace treaty with Jordan.

That night, moments before Rabin was gunned down by a far-right Jewish assassin, peace with the Palestinians seemed like it might just be possible. Those hopes rested heavily on Rabin’s willingness to take calculated risks for peace. The Palestinian intifada (uprising) that had erupted spontaneously in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in 1987 had convinced him that Israel would have to deal with the Palestinians directly—and negotiate a separation agreement.

After being elected prime minister in 1992, Rabin tried to work with local West Bank leaders but discovered that they were controlled by Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization. Rabin didn’t trust Arafat, given his history of terrorism, and wasn’t ready to meet his demand for a Palestinian state. But after Israeli and PLO negotiators meeting in secret in Oslo reported that Arafat was ready to defer his demand for statehood in favor of a gradual process that would give him increasing control over territory in the West Bank and Gaza, Rabin decided to go for it.

Rabin had learned this “step-by-step” approach to peacemaking from Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the 1970s. During Rabin’s first tenure as prime minister, Mr. Kissinger launched the U.S.-led peace process after the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Rabin had wanted to negotiate a peace agreement with Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat, but Mr. Kissinger took a jaundiced view of peace. His study of history had led him to believe that its pursuit more often led to war, and he didn’t believe that Arab leaders were yet reconciled to Israel’s existence.

Decades later, Rabin applied Mr. Kissinger’s step-by-step approach to Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking because he knew that neither side was reconciled to the other’s independent statehood. In the Oslo Accords, Rabin agreed first to withdraw from Gaza and the West Bank city of Jericho. That would be followed by three further Israeli withdrawals in the West Bank over a five-year period, toward the end of which the two sides would engage in final peace negotiations to resolve all outstanding issues.

Rabin had insisted on an open-ended process that would give him time to test Arafat. The Oslo Accords were silent on the core questions of Palestinian statehood, final borders, Jerusalem, refugees and settlements. Rabin would soon declare there were “no sacred dates” either. Arafat didn’t object. He too preferred ongoing interim arrangements to a final agreement in which he would have to compromise Palestinian claims.

Rabin’s process had several design faults that soon became apparent. He was relying on an arch-terrorist to fight a terrorist onslaught against Israelis by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Islamist groups bent on destroying the hope of peace. Instead of confronting them, Arafat preferred to co-opt them. It wasn’t working. More than 80 Israeli civilians had been murdered since the famous 1993 signing on the White House lawn. Rabin responded with a series of closures on the West Bank and Gaza that increased the hardships on Palestinian civilians.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers used the time of the interim phase to expand their presence in the West Bank, territory they regarded as their God-given birthright. In 1994, a settler massacred 29 Palestinians at prayer in Hebron. That gave Rabin an opportunity to evacuate extremist settlers from Hebron, but he felt too politically weak to do so. Instead, he argued to Israelis that they should “fight terrorism as if there’s no peace process and work to achieve peace as if there’s no terror”—a brave but dubious proposition.

A process designed to test peaceful intentions over time was serving only to convince both sides that the other wasn’t really committed to coexistence. Yet as the massive rally in Tel Aviv demonstrated, large numbers of Israelis still believed in peace.

Meanwhile, Arafat was responding to Rabin’s pressure to do more to foil terrorist attacks, and Rabin was adjusting his own vision of a final settlement. After signing the Oslo II agreement in Washington weeks before his assassination, Rabin praised Arafat and spoke for the first time about an “independent” Palestinian entity, one living “next to us, not under our rule.” Israel, Rabin said, sought “separation not because of hatred [but] because of respect.”

If Rabin had survived, would peace have been achieved? We cannot know. But we can be certain that Rabin wouldn’t have acted like his successors. Mr. Netanyahu stalled the step-by-step process while expanding the settlements. Ehud Barak abandoned the process entirely in pursuit of a go-for-broke, conflict-ending agreement that Arafat resisted and that Israelis probably wouldn’t have supported. Ariel Sharon withdrew from Gaza unilaterally in 2005, giving up territory and evacuating settlements without any Palestinian commitments in return. And now, Mr. Netanyahu has tried to impose a victor’s settlement in which some 30% of the West Bank and all of the Israeli settlements in it would be unilaterally annexed to Israel, in direct contravention of the Oslo Accords.

For Rabin’s way to have succeeded, he would have had to win reelection, which was by no means certain. Then he would have had to correct Oslo’s flaws, curbing the settlers and ensuring that Arafat ended incitement and sustained his belated suppression of Hamas terrorism. Finally, Rabin would have had to continue the step-by-step process in which every additional Israeli pullback would have become increasingly contentious. All this would have been extraordinarily difficult—but not impossible, given Rabin’s security credentials, statesmanship and the trust he had built with Arafat.

Twenty-five years later, it still isn’t too late to redeem his legacy by returning to a gradual process of Israeli separation from the Palestinians, rooted in mutual respect, not hatred.

—Mr. Indyk is a distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and served as U.S. ambassador to Israel in 1995-97 and 2000-01. His forthcoming book is on the Middle East diplomacy of Henry Kissinger.