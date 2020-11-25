World News The Truth About Thanksgiving Alone in New York City By Michael Gold 12 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 7 In a city where the holiday has special significance, a ban on gatherings has left some New Yorkers planning lonely feasts. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments