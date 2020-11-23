Wrestling legend, Mark Calaway, more popularly known as The Undertaker has officially retired from WWE after a ‘Final Farewell’ at Survivor Series on Sunday night, November 22 bringing his remarkable 30 year career to a befitting ending, TalkSPORT reports.

The 55 year old who has been a popular household name in the sport since making his debut at Survivor Series in 1990 has won seven world championships and a 21 match winning run at WrestleMania.

“For 30 long years, I’ve made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. Now, my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest… in… peace,” he stated in the WWE ThunderDome with virtual fans watching from home due to the pandemic.

Wrestling icons like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Mick Foley, Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL and Jeff Hardy among others congratulated Undertaker for a success laden career. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also made a rare public appearance to pay respect to Undertaker.

“Thirty years. Thirty long, arduous years. That’s three decades! Three decades this man, not withstand his injuries and hardships he’s endured and stricken fear in the hearts of, if not, terror in the hearts of almost everyone he faced here in the ring,” McMahon said.

“At the same time he entertained the global audience. Be it WWF or, of course, WWE Universe currently. Tonight marks an end of an era. End of an era of a long, storied career. It has to never be duplicated. So tonight, we say, we say goodbye.”

Watch the video below

A legendary 30-year career comes to an end. The Undertaker's final farewell. (via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/GdCmyopD6N — ESPN (@espn) November 23, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...