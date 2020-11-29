It has been a week of surprises for many and in immeasurable amounts. From miracles to hard work paying off after many trials, it was a week to count our blessings. Here is a rundown of the week:

It’s heartbreak season

Rihanna | Photo Fashionista

When social media raved about Rihanna’s new film feature, not a few people were pleasantly delighted and that includes us. The business mogul who has cut her teeth in fashion, beauty, acting and music was rumoured to be a part of the Black Panther history. It all started when her name appeared as part of the cast in the Marvel sequel on Google searches. let’s just say that it was all there is to it- a speculation. Despite the excitement over the rumour, neither Marvel nor Rihanna’s team officially debunked it. Guess we have to take everything we see (in the supposed cast list) with a pinch of Fenty eyeshadow.

Miracles

Rosanna Davison | Photo EVOKE

A 36-year-old former beauty queen Rosanna Davison has been delivered of identical twins after she suffered 14 miscarriages. The former Miss World shared a photo from her hospital bed saying her family’s “hearts are bursting with love” after meeting their bundles of joy. Thanking the National Maternity Hospital in the Instagram post and said: “all our dreams have come true”. The model who admitted that she has had a “challenging fertility journey” revealed that doctors had told her that she may never be able to carry her own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction. Well, congratulations are in order

“Way Too Big”

Burna Boy | Photo Al Nicoll Photography

“Twice As Tall,” “African Giant,” “Odogwu,” you name it. Burna Boy has landed his second Grammy nomination thanks to his “Twice As Tall” album. The singer was nominated under the World Music Album alongside other entertainers like Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar and Tianariwen. Recall that last year, he lost this award to Angelique Kidjo. This is the second year in a row that the singer is getting a nomination in this category. That is not all, he got four (4) International Award nominations in three (3) different countries with two (2) different albums all in one (1) day. Now, that is an Odogwu!

Money rain

Elon Musk | Photo Getty

Elon Musk is now the second richest person in the world as he has knocked off Bill Gates off the second spot. Telsa’s CEO Elon has accumulated an impressive $127.9bn (£95.8bn) to his name which saw him take the title of “second richest man in the world.” He is now behind Amazon boss Jeff Bezos who is the richest man in the world with $182bn (£136bn). Some days ago, the space engineer was $8billion (£6bn) away from outgrowing Bill Gates. However, the percentage rise in Tesla’s shares changed everything as it gave him the $7.2bn bumper he needed.

Sad memories

Meghan Markle | Photo GettyImages

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July this year. Markle, who is married to British Prince Harry wrote in “The New York Times” that she had just changed her son’s diaper when she felt a sharp cramp and fell to the ground. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Markle wrote. Writing of the “unbearable grief” of miscarrying a child, Markle said it was a conversation that remained “taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.” This article attracted sympathy, especially from women who shared their experiences about their miscarriages.