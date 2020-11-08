A rather interesting week, this has been. From hopes of creating magical dreams to tales of short endings to end of fantasies and realities, this week has shown us that our emotional lives need some reevaluation.

Here is a rundown of the week:

Divorce tales

Cardi B and Offset | Photo Cosmopolitan

It is another season of going in circles with the threats of divorce. The story has it that American rapper, Cardi B, decided to put an end to her marriage with Offset over his unfaithfulness. Nigeria’s beloved rapper Cardi who has been christened Chioma, at the time of the filing, was seeking primary physical custody and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. After rekindling their romance at her 28th birthday, it is clear that they are willing to make it work. Again. However, she has the right to refile the divorce at a later date.

Do you believe in magic?

Adele | Photo @Adele Instagram

Adele has rejected moves by companies to use her to push diet loss testimonies. The award-winning singer has since her incredible 44kg weight loss, turned down diet endorsement deals worth £40 million. We hear that the 32-year-old has been flooded with offers from TV networks, food and exercise companies, brand and marketing firms hoping to cash in on her incredible body transformation. However, the “Someone Like You” singer has rejected the offers amid claims she doesn’t want to be a “Kardashian clone” by earning a quick buck through deals and instead wants to focus on her new album. Guess it’s one huge potential “testimony” down.

Happily (not) ever after

Marriage | Photo Nairobi Wire

How many times should you be allowed to fall in love? Our most recent answer would be from 56-year-old Cassey who has lived that dream ten times now and doesn’t plan to stop getting married (despite the 10) until she finds Mr Right. Speaking on the need to find a man who can love her forever, she said, “When I’m in a marriage and I just can’t take it anymore, I’m usually the first one to say, ‘That’s it; we’re getting a divorce, and I quit,’” Cassey said. Well, looking to apply? Who knows, this could be your move to become the next “Michael and Angela.”

#SayNo to what?

Thailanders protesting against the ban | Photo The Thaiger

Thailand government’s recent ban of Pornhub and 190 other porn sites sparked social media outrage in the country. In the government’s defence, the country’s Digital Minister Puttipong Punnakanta said that the ban was part of efforts to restrict access to porn and gambling websites, and added at such content is illegal under the country’s cyber-crime law. However, many criticised the move, labelling it as censorship and calling for protests. #SavePornHub and another hashtag, which translates as #HornyPower trended on Thai Twitter for hours. Thailand has a globally known sex industry and was among the Top 20 countries by daily traffic for Pornhub in 2019.

Face the heat

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. | Photo Instagram

Top Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde shut down allegations she received a bribe from the Nigerian government to cast doubts about the Lekki Tollgate shootings. Many of the star’s fans accused her of receiving a bribe after she made a tweet on October 20 asking people to stop sensationalising the shootings. The tweet was met with backlash, as many alleged that the government must have paid the actress. Omotola apologised explained that the meaning of her tweet was misconstrued as what she meant to state was that whether or not anyone died doesn’t change the fact that a crime happened and innocent unarmed protesters were shot at.