By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:37 EST, 3 November 2020 | Updated: 10:46 EST, 3 November 2020

The world is watching with baited breath on Tuesday as Americans head to the polls to decide the outcome of the Presidential election after a year of unprecedented global chaos and violence in the US.

Around the globe, there were mixed feelings of fear and excitement at the prospect of who will be America’s next President.

Some of the major international newspapers avoided the subject on their front pages on Tuesday morning, choosing to wait for a potential outcome on Wednesday.

But some projected the global mood of anticipation and uncertainty.

There were cartoon depictions of the two candidates, illustrations of the American flag and photographs of some of the masked voters who will decide the outcome, their comments splashed across the front pages in various languages.

Here are some of the many global front pages on Tuesday November 3, 2020.

The West Australian, November 4 2020: Australian newspaper editors had to push out front pages with no certain outcome given the time difference. This was The West Australian’s

CANADA: Both the Calgary Sun and Toronto Sun went for similar head-to-head comparisons of the two candidates

DENMARK: Danish daily broadsheet Jyllands-Posten offered an American flag illustration with the caption ‘the world is waiting for American votes’

DENMARK: Denmark’s Politiken’s front page reads: ‘After four years with Trump and a year with corona, America’s divided states have only been split even more before today’s election. Biden is the favorite, but Trump may manage to surprise’

SWITZERLAND: Switzerland’s Tages Anzeiger depicted Trump in a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap and Biden in a ‘Make America America Again’ cap

SWITZERLAND: Blick, a Swiss German-language daily newspaper showed mirroring photos of the pair with the reasons for which either might win next to them. Trump’s reads: ‘The ex-TV star and billionaire got politics turned into a soap opera. Americans are addicted to it. That’s why they’re electing the Republican again.’ Biden’s reads: ‘No more chaos! Four years of Trump have shaken the country to its foundations. Americans long for normality. That’s why they choose the Democrats.’

SWEDEN: Sweden quoted 12 American citizens and labeled their front page ‘the votes that decide the election’

SOUTH AFRICA: The Cape Times flashed the two candidates in their respective party colors at the top of their front page

LUXEMBOURG: ‘Harmless to Shameless’ is how Luxemburger Wort characterized the two candidates

SPAIN: In Barcelona, Catalan newspaper Ara, ran this front page with the headline ‘America votes broken’

NETHERLANDS: Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad ran the headline: ‘Nobody dares to rule out a new surprise’