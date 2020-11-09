World News Third Term of the Obama Presidency By Charles M. Blow 14 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 3 Joe Biden represents a move back to normalcy, but progressives will push for change. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments