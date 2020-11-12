This Is Us fans went wild following this week’s episode after spotting a ‘new clue’ that suggests adopted character Randall Pearson’s birth mother may still be alive – despite the show suggesting all along that she had died of an overdose shortly after childbirth.

Viewers were left up in arms after the most recent episode of the hit NBC series over a clip of a mysterious old photograph of a young man posing with his pregnant partner, who many social media users were quick to suggest is Randall’s birth mother, Laurel.

The quick glimpse at the photo was met with a flurry of online speculation as to Laurel’s actual whereabouts, with many insisting that the image is evidence that she is alive – while others questioned whether the woman in the snap is actually a long-lost relative of Randall, who is played by actor Sterling K. Brown.

New clue? This Is Us fans went wild following this week’s episode after they spotted a new clue about Randall Pearson’s (pictured) birth mother

Could it be Randall’s mother? Many think that a photo of a woman who appeared in the episode is the lead-up to a big reveal

The framed photograph popped up on screen in the home of a Vietnamese man named Hai, who was seen cooking with his chatty granddaughter.

After telling the youngster he learnt to cook to impress someone ‘special’, she then asked if that person was the woman seen in all of the images displayed around the house.

When Hai confirmed that the woman in the photos was his someone ‘special’, the camera then panned to one of those framed photos, showing the grandfather as a young man, posing with a pregnant woman.

Fans were quick to speculate that the woman in the photo was in fact Randall’s birth mother, both due to her resemblance to Laurel, who is played by Jennifer C. Holmes, and the fact that the vignette otherwise doesn’t fit into the larger This is Us plot.

Taking to Twitter, viewers shared their excitement as well as theories about Laurel’s character. Fans have yet to discover for sure if she is still alive or even the person in the photo.

Still alive? Only recently, viewers discovered that Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) birth mother, Laurel (Jennifer C. Holmes), could still be alive, after they were led to believe she had died following a drug overdose after childbirth

Sweet: This week’s episode depicted a Vietnamese grandfather, Hai, cooking with his chatty granddaughter

Inquisitive: After telling the youngster he learnt to cook to impress someone ‘special’, she asked if that person was the woman in all the photographs around the house

‘Is the woman in the picture Randall’s mother?’ asked one viewer.

Another commented: ‘I can’t believe Randall’s birth mother still alive after all those years and not once tried to find Randall.’

A different fan exclaimed: ‘That was Randall’s birth mother!!! (I just finished watching last night’s episode!) I love all the twists in this show!’

‘So…. Is Randall’s mother still alive? Did she and man have a child together and the little girl is their grandchild?’ another viewer asked. ‘Did Kevin and Zoe cross paths with any of them when they were is Vietnam??? Soooo many questions!!’

One fan posed a ‘#ThisIsUs Theory,’ writing: ‘The “lady in the picture” is Randall’s half sister. Since we know his mother didn’t die after childbirth. I think she got clean, had another kid, and that kid is that woman in the photos. just a theory.’

Another fan speculated: ‘It’d be too easy for that lady in the photo to be Randall’s biological mother. The writers always mess with our minds.’

Theories! Fans were quick to speculate that the woman in the photo was in fact Randall’s birth mother, explaining the inclusion of the sweet story in the episode

Earlier this week, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman spoke to Entertainment Weekly and teased the final scene of the episode with the cryptic photo.

Asked if there were any more family members missing from the scene, Dan told the publication: ‘Not in terms of family-tree-type stuff, but incomplete in that it’s just a glimpse of a character that’s going to come to play a large role in our story.

‘The story right now is not only incomplete, it’s barely even painted. So in short order, a full, beautiful story is going to be told. I think it will be a satisfying and elegant answer to a lot of stuff, as opposed to something that necessarily begs more questions.’

Talking about any other hints surrounding Randall’s birth mother, he added: ‘What you’ve seen right now is the first point of connection.

‘In next week’s episode, that will start locking in a little further, and we’re not too far away from sharing a lot of information with the audience.’

Bombshell: Show watchers were left reeling last month after it was revealed that Randall’s birth mother, Laurel, could be still alive

Heartbreaking: Randall’s birth father, William, fled the scene with a newborn Randall after thinking his partner Laurel had died and left the baby outside a fire station

Viewers were left reeling last month after it was revealed that Randall’s birth mother, Laurel, could be still alive.

Randall’s birth father, William, fled the scene with a newborn Randall after thinking Laurel had died and left the baby outside a fire station.

Yet in new scenes, paramedics believe that Laurel had passed away following a drug overdose, but then managed to discover a faint pulse.

Randall was adopted by Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), who had lost one of their triples during birth, and grew up with siblings Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley).

Recently, the character has been receiving therapy as he looks at how his life has been defined by his mothers – Laurel, who he believed had died at birth, and Rebecca, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

This Is Us airs every Tuesday at 9pm ET. It is available to UK viewers the next day on Amazon Prime.

Adopted: Randall was adopted by Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), who had lost one of their triples during birth (pictured filming socially-distanced scenes)