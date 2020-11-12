By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline

An amateur cyclist was rushed to hospital to have thousands of thorns removed after crashing into a bed of cacti during a race in Argentina.

Diego Moreno – who hit a pothole when riding at the back of a pack of three in the City Park area of Buenos Aires – was attended to by locals following his fall.

Those assisting the cyclist removed thousands of thorns from his body, but Moreno was admitted to hospital to see the remaining spines removed.

Moreno was thankful that his injuries were minor and claimed that his ‘glasses’ and ‘helmet’ saved him from being blinded.

Moreno told local press: ‘We were going with three more cyclists, I was last in line.

‘I didn’t see a small crater in the asphalt and I hit the pothole.

‘Thank god I was wearing glasses and a helmet and I didn’t injure my face or head.

‘Because the way the spines got embedded in me, it could have blinded me.’

A video that shows Moreno emerging from the bush with cactus thorns stuck all over his body has gone viral on social media.

Locals were captured pulling thorns from Moreno hands as he stood covered head-to-toe in spikes and missing a cleat.

Viewers were quick to comment on the video, with one YouTube user joking: ‘2020 summed up’.