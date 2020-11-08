By Alao Abiodun

It is no longer news the Federal Government is making plans to regulate the use of social media.

This renewed move is coming on the heels of the #EndSARS protests characterised by influx of controversies, multiple streams of information and disinformation through social media.

The Federal Government’s proposal has sparked public debates with considerable opposition.

While many have disagreed with the regulation plans, saying the federal government is on a mission to tamper with right to freedom of expression and censor contents, those in support have argued that the rising problems of fake news, misinformation, hate speech, invasion of privacy, among others are causes for concerns.

The controversial bill, titled: ‘Protection from internet falsehood and manipulations bill, 2019’ is sponsored by Mohammed Sani Musa, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Niger East senatorial district.

The bill, if passed into law, seeks to prevent falsehoods and manipulations and counter the effects of such communications and transmission to sanction offenders with a view of encouraging and enhancing transparency by social media platforms using the internet correspondences.

THOSE IN SUPPORT

* Lai Mohammed – Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has not hidden his support for regulating the social media. He was reported to have said that Nigeria should be able to regulate the social media whenever they want, citing instances of China and other countries.

* Governor Hope Uzodinma – Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma has also expressed support for the move.

* Northern Governors’ Forum – The Northern Governors’ Forum, after its meeting in Kaduna last week, expressed support for the move to regulate the social media.

AGAINST THE BILL

* Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) – CAN has faulted the social media regulation. CAN noted that social media has given Nigerians freedom to speak and express themselves.

* The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Opposition PDP has also rejected move, describing it as unconstitutional, anti-people and attempt to silence Nigeria.

* Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) – SERAP has stated it would sue the Northern Governors’ Forum and National Assembly if any social media bill is passed and signed by President Buhari. It noted that Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression online.

* Celebrities – Runtown, Kate Henshaw and a host of celebrities have kicked against the proposal.

* Civil Society Organisations – CSOs such as Centre for Liberty (CFL), Enough is Enough (EiE); Center for Fairness in Public Administration (CFPA); Free Nigeria Coalition; Concerned Nigerians and some others have warned that any attempt to pass the social media bill into law could lead to another fresh protests.