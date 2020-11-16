Thousands of families lined up to receive groceries at a Texas food bank this weekend, some queing for as long as 12 hours as the on-going coronavirus pandemic continues to inflict hunger and economic hardships on the state.

The food bank distribution event, held by North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) in Dallas on Saturday, saw 600,000 pounds of food given away – including 7,000 turkeys – which is enough to feed around 25,000 people.

During the Thanksgiving-themed distribution, in addition to a frozen turkey, families were also handed 20 pounds of non-perishables, 15 pounds of fresh produce and bags of wheat bread.

Photos of the event show thousands of cars backed up in four lines outside of Fair Park on Saturday morning.

NTFB spokeswoman Anna Kurian said the turn out shows that the need for food ‘has certainly increased’ in the state amid the pandemic.

‘Forty percent of the folks coming through our partners doors are doing so for the first time,’ Kurian told CNN.

Some waiting in line for as long as 12 hours, camping outside in the cars overnight to ensure they didn’t drive home empty handed

Last week, Texas became the first US state to report 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus.

More than 119,000 of those cases have been reported in Dallas County, where 1,379 people have also died from the disease. The most afflicted county in the region is Harris, which encapsulates Houston, where 174,000 cases have been recorded and more than 2,900 people have died.

In addition to soaring case counts, Texans are also filing applications for unemployment relief at a high rate.

Workers in the Lone Star State filed 32,422 first-time unemployment insurance claims during the week ending November 7, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. The state saw a decrease of 5,179 unemployment claims from the previous week, when 37,601 claims were filed.

Nearly 3.8 million people have filed for unemployment relief since the beginning of the pandemic, and the state’s unemployment rate remains more than double what it was at the start of the year.

Texas’ unemployment rate in September was 8.3 percent — an increase from the 6.8 percent August jobless rate, according to a Texas Workforce Commission announcement on October 16.

The uptick is said to be an example of how some industries that had hoped to weather the coronavirus pandemic’s economic recession have not yet been able to do so and have instead announced a large number of layoffs, according to economists.

Dallas resident Samantha Woods told KTVT from her vehicle Saturday, ‘I see blessings coming to us because we are all struggling. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out.

‘It really is amazing and I thank God that I was able to get in the line this morning,’ she continued.

A woman in another car, Cynthia Cutler, told the station she too has been struggling throughout the pandemic.

‘I haven’t been working since December. I can’t find a job, they cut off my unemployment — it’s a big deal. It’s a real big deal,’ she said.

Armando Castillo, of Seagoville, told Dallas News of how he and his step-sons camped overnight in his car outside Fair Park to ensure they wouldn’t be driving back home empty handed.

He told the outlet he has jumped between jobs to support his six-person household. Castillo said he was an electrical subcontractor before the pandemic hit, before taking jobs with Amazon and a flooring company.

‘We’re really appreciative of food drives because if this didn’t happen, I guess we’d be back home farming for ourselves,’ he said. ‘They also get food from their school — that’s why we have been able to make it lately,’ he said of the family’s children.

NTFB President Trisha Cunningham said she is proud of her team and the community ‘for providing some hope and care during these extraordinary times.’

Cunningham told CNN that it was ‘quite humbling to see so many in need.’

Saturday’s event was the largest mobile distribution event NTFB has ever carried out, Cunningham said. It’s estimated that food was provided to around 8,500 families.

Since mid-March, the food bank has given out about 70.8 million pounds of food, according to the agency’s data. Food stocks come from individual donations and from grocers, farmers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and more.

Cunningham said that ever dollar contributed provides three meals.

‘We know that there are greater needs that are continuing in our community, so we want to make sure we have the ability to sustain our efforts to continue to serve,’ she told Dallas News, urging anyone who can to donate.

‘So many people need it right now, and there is no stigma attached if you’re coming though this line. You will be served with dignity and respect.’