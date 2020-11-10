Our Reporter

FORMER Bolivian President Evo Morales, who returned from Argentina where he took asylum after the coup d’etat against him, was received on Monday at a massive rally.

Indigenous peoples, miners and members of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) in Villazon, a city and municipality in southern Bolivia, awaited since early yesterday the arrival of Morales, who ruled the country from 2006 to 2019 with economic and social policies to favour his people.

Morales left Bolivia in November 2019 after a coup d’etat carried out by high-ranking military and police officers, and extreme right-wing groups, in the context of the general elections where he was elected, but they were cancelled due to allegations of an alleged fraud.

Now, after new elections, in which the MAS won with a resounding victory, Morales returned to his country to continue fighting with his people, and promoting and deepening the changes initiated by his government.