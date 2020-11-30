Police in Uttar Pradesh Balrampur India, on Monday, 30 November, arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a local journalist and his friend.

Those arrested have been identified as Akram Ali alias Abdul Qadir, Lalit Mishra and Keshvanand Mishra alias Rinku.

Rakesh Singh, 45, who was working for a local newspaper, and his friend Mithlesh Sahu, 36, suffered serious burns in a fire at his house in Kalwari village, Balrampur.

While Sahu died on the spot, Singh suffered 90 per cent burns and was referred to a Lucknow hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The Balrampur police had constituted four teams to solve the murder mystery.

According to NDTV, Balrampur superintendent of police (SP) Dev Ranjan Verma told media persons that alcohol-based sanitizer was used to set the journalist and his friend on fire.

“First the culprits served liquor to Rakesh Singh and Mithlesh Sahu and when the two were under the influence of liquor, the culprits set them on fire with the help of alcohol-based sanitizer, Verma said.

Commenting on the motive behind the murder, Verma stated that personal enmity was behind the murder and the investigation was still going on to ascertain all facts.

He denied the use of explosives in the incident.

“The culprits had tried to frame the murder as a mishap and fled away from the spot after committing the crime,” added Verma.

