By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Operatives of the Anti-Defecation Unit of the Ekiti State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has apprehended three persons defecating openly.

The three offenders; Femi Fasuba, Okeke Franscis and Yusuf Ibrahim were caught in the act at Moferere, Agric Olope and Atikankan areas all in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Director, Environmental Health and Sanitation, Mr Tunde Balogun who led the team said the offenders were caught at wee hours of Thursday, 25th of November.

He expressed hope that the culprits



will serve as deterrent to other law breakers, saying the unwholesome acts was in contravention of the state’s sanitation law.

Balogun said that prior to the task force operations and arrest, the ministry had embarked on aggressive sensitisation of the people against the adverse effects of open defecation.

Speaking on the development, the State Commissioner for Environment Barr. (Mrs) Iyabo Fakunle-Okieimen frowned



at the incident, vowing that the culprits would be penalized in accordance with the extant laws.

The Fakunle-Okiemen stated that the government was committed in ensuring the state attain open defecation-free status, adding that the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration wouldn’t rest on its oars towards providing conducive and healthy environment for the people to guard against outbreak of epidemics.

She warned residents of the state who are in the habit of disobeying sanitation laws in Ekiti to desist or be ready to face the wrath of the law.