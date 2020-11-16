File photo.

By Bose Adelaja

What started as a mere fight between two hoodlums in Mushin area of Lagos, has degenerated and resulted in violence which has left three people dead with others in critical conditions while about 120 vehicles were destroyed and 50 shops were vandalised on Monday.

The fight which reportedly started on Sunday night, during a social function organised at Alaafia street was said to have degenerated till Monday and extended to Daniel street, Idi-Araba and Idi-Oro areas where the violence was at its peak.

Due to the incident, Lagos State government has imposed a curfew on Mushin effective from 9pm of Monday.

According to eye witnesses’ account, the victims of the violence involved a grandmother who was ganged raped.

The hoodlums were said to have gone berserk, looting about 50 shops and carting away the items just as a about 150 vehicles were destroyed as the hoodlums embarked on door to door attacks on residents.

An eye witness Mr Ganiyu Olalekan said scores of vehicles were vandalised saying, “without exaggerating, I counted about 159 vehicles and 50 shops which were destroyed and looted by the hoodlums.

Another eye witness Madam Bewaji Tolani corroborated Ganiyu saying she had to run for her dear life when the situation almost got out of hand. “Thank God for the Nigeria Police which restored calmness to the area?”

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command were said to have moved to the scene to douse the tension.

As at the time of this report, the affected areas were almost deserted as commercial and vehicular movements were paralyzed.

On ground were nine Police patrol vans, Zone D Police Command as well as the personnel from Tire, Aguda and Suruiere Divisions.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muyiwa Adejobi could not be reached at press time.

