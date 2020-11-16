If the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fails to be open to zoning ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, three South-Eastern governors will lead a massive defection from the party, Apex Igbo youth socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, Worldwide has revealed.

The OYC, in a statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, its President-General; Comrade Obinna Achionye Deputy President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary-General, made this claim.

They also described the planned emergency meetings of PDP Board of Trustees scheduled for November 18 and the party’s National Executive Council meeting coming up on November 19, 2020, as the last opportunity for the party to revert back to zoning as enshrined in its constitution.

According to the OYC, the party zoning formula favours the South-East for presidency come 2023, warning that any Igbo politician caught negotiating for Vice President slot will suffer stiff penalties and consequences.

The statement issued by the OYC read in part:

“Failure of PDP BoT and NEC to stand down the NWC’s decision for an unconstitutional “open Contest” and revert back to zoning formula, will inevitably lead to a collapse of the PDP machinery in Southeast as three Igbo Governors will lead Igbos into mass defection from PDP to APC. This is the final warning to PDP.”

