The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested three suspects for stealing a three-day-old child in Kaduna.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Jalige said that on Nov. 9, the command received a complaint of a missing three-day-old baby boy.

He explained that on receiving the complaint, the operatives of the command immediately swung into action, gathered sufficient intelligence and succeeded in arresting the suspects.

Jalige identify the three suspects, whose age ranged between 19 and 30, were all resident of Abuja Road, Rigasa area of Igabi Local Government area of the state.

He said that the suspects started nurturing the evil plan during the early period of the child’s pregnancy by coming closer to the expectant mother under the guise of making friends with her.

The police spokesman said that they eventually succeeded in taking the baby to an unknown destination three days after delivery.

He disclosed that the suspects were arrested by the command’s operatives on Nov. 26 at about 1 pm. from their hideout at Unguwan Baraya, Jos Road, Bauchi, while the baby was recovered safely and handed over to his parents.

“Upon investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and they will be charge to court to face the consequences of their action,” he said.

Jalige quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Umar Muri, as urging the people of the state to be wary of those they entrust their children and wards to, to avoid a repeat of such incident.

“Children are precious gifts from God and they should be guided with all levels of solemnity, ” he said.

He equally urged them to always report suspicious person(s) to the nearest police formation for immediate intervention.

