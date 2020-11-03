At least three people have been killed in multiple shootings by terrorists in Vienna, the Austrian capital.

The police in the European country said shots were fired in six different



locations.

The attack began at about 8 p.m. on Monday, when several men armed with rifles opened fire, starting outside the city’s main synagogue, AlJazeera reports.

The Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, said 15 injured people have been taken to the hospital including a police officer.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the attackers were “very well prepared” and “very well equipped, with automatic weapons.”

He vowed that the police would deal with the perpetrators of the attack and that Austria would not bow to terrorism.

At least one of the attackers is believed to have been killed.