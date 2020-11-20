Three Nigerians declared wanted by Singapore Interpol have been arrested by the cybercrime unit of the police in Lagos, The Nation reports.The suspects are 32-year-old Onwuka Emmanuel Chidiebere a.k.a Ceeceeboss TMT, 34-year-old Ikechukwu Ohanedozie a.k.a Dozzy and 35-year-old Onuegwu Ifeanyi a.k.a SSGToolz.

Investigations so far reveals that , Onuegwu Ifeanyi a.k.a SSGToolz who resides at Prof’s Avenue, Umudagu, Mbieri, Mba-itolu LGA, Imo State. specializes in creating, designing, selling of phishing links and hosting malware on website used by the gang for phishing and hacking purposes.

He collects charges running into several millions of naira from other fraudsters he mentors and improves their phishing capabilities.

While Onwuka Emmanuel Chidiebere a.k.a Ceeceeboss who resides at Lekki, Lagos State, a graduate of Business Administration from Imo State University specialises in business email compromise and hacking.

A comprehensive forensic analysis reveals that he had in his laptop-computer over 50,000 email accounts and websites including passwords of various individuals and corporate entities across the world.

He recruited the third suspect Ikechukwu Ohanedozie a.k.a Dozzy a native of Aro-Ikpa in Abia State, a medical student of Imo State University, into the gang.

Ikechukwu Ohanedozie sorts and profiles e-mail accounts to determine financial strengths of prospective victims and passes on information obtained therefrom to Onwuka Emmanuel Chidiebere.

The Police Public Relations Officer Frank Mba, said the three suspects were arrested following intelligence report received from INTERPOL Cybercrime Directorate in Singapore.

The Interpol unit accused the suspects of being the masterminds of engaging in mass email phishing campaigns and distribution of malware aimed at stealing authentication of data from browsers and email headers.

“All the suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation and prosecuted in line with the Cybercrime Prevention/Prohibition Act, 2015”.