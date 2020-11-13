In a spate of robbery attacks in Akure, the Ondo state capital, three persons were said to have been shot dead in different parts of the city on Thursday evening.

Among the victims was a commercial motorcyclist who was killed at Ologede junction along Oda Road in the state.

The Nation reports that the Deputy Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Ayodele Oladimeji, Speaker of Ondo State Youth Parliament, Smith Ikumapayi and one Ariyo Vincent were also attacked by robbers around the Ologede junction, Oda Road, Akure, while they were discussing.

It has been gathered that since the #EndSARS protest, officers of the Ondo State Police are yet to embark on patrols in Akure and its environs, even though the Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has promised to provide all necessary support in terms of both human and logistics aids to security agencies to ensure the safety of residents within the State.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the governor described the crime rate in the state as described as worrisome.

Akeredolu noted that security reports at his disposal deserved serious attention, urging all security agencies to come out and confront what he described as abhorrent development.

As part of measures to curtail crime in the state, all commercial motorcycle operators were ordered to operate within the hours of 6 am and 6 pm, warning that defaulters would have their bikes impounded.

“That all vehicles with unauthorized tinted glasses are hereby banned from plying the roads. Every vehicle without a duly certified permit issued by a relevant security agency shall be impounded.

“Finally, it is pertinent to reiterate that security enhancement and the war against insecurity are everybody’s responsibility. While the Government and the security agencies play their parts, it is expected that the citizens also support by way of collaborating with the relevant agencies of Government.”

